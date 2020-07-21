Market LIVE: Wall Street ends higher Monday as coronavirus vaccines show promise

SGX Nifty futures up 1% The SGX Nifty futures rose over 1% to 11,126.20 in early deals on Tuesday, indicating a higher opening for Indian benchmark indices. On Monday, the Nifty had closed at 11,022.20, up 120.50 or 1.11% and the Sensex had settled at 37,418.99, up 398.85 points or 1.08%.

Asian stocks follow US peers higher Asian equities were higher in early deals on Tuesday, tracking the rally in US peers, as promising trial results of coronavirus vaccines boosed sentiment. The Topix index rose 0.1%, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 climbed 1%. South Korea’s Kospi index gained 1.4% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index added 1.5%. Shanghai Composite Index advanced 0.5%.