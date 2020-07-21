Market LIVE: Wall Street ends higher Monday as coronavirus vaccines show promise

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
21 Jul 2020, 08:21 AM ISTSGX Nifty futures up 1%
The SGX Nifty futures rose over 1% to 11,126.20 in early deals on Tuesday, indicating a higher opening for Indian benchmark indices.
On Monday, the Nifty had closed at 11,022.20, up 120.50 or 1.11% and the Sensex had settled at 37,418.99, up 398.85 points or 1.08%.
21 Jul 2020, 08:18 AM ISTAsian stocks follow US peers higher
Asian equities were higher in early deals on Tuesday, tracking the rally in US peers, as promising trial results of coronavirus vaccines boosed sentiment.
The Topix index rose 0.1%, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 climbed 1%. South Korea’s Kospi index gained 1.4% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index added 1.5%.
Shanghai Composite Index advanced 0.5%.
21 Jul 2020, 08:13 AM ISTUS equities end higher Monday driven by vaccine hope
Wall Street stocks largely ended higher on Monday, with the Nasdaq at a record closing high, boosted by promising trial results from potential covid-19 vaccines.
A coronavirus vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford with AstraZeneca Plc have shown promising results in early human testing, and is now set to move into larger trials that are likely to be decisive on how effective they truly are.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 8.92 points, or 0.03%, to 26,680.87, the S&P 500 gained 27.11 points, or 0.84%, to 3,251.84 and the Nasdaq Composite added 263.90 points, or 2.51%, to 10,767.09.
Of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, consumer discretionary and tech enjoyed the largest percentage gains.