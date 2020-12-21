Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty pare losses, trading flat; L&T, RIL top gainers

Oil falls below $48 with virus mutation raising lockdown risks: Bloomberg

Oil fell below $48 a barrel in Asian deals -- after posting a seventh weekly gain -- on concern a mutation of Covid-19 discovered in the U.K. could speed transmission of the virus and lead to more lockdowns.

Futures in New York dropped 3% after closing at the highest in almost 10 months on Friday. More than 16 million Britons are now required to stay at home as a full lockdown came into force in London and the southeast of England, with some European countries limiting travel with the U.K. A stronger dollar also reduced the appeal of commodities that are priced in the currency.