Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty pare losses, trading flat; L&T, RIL top gainers

Nifty view: Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments The Nifty is keeping above the crucial 13700 levels. If we can continue doing that, the markets should be headed to 14000. A strong support lies at the 13500-13600 levels and as long as that holds, the trend of the index remains bullish and traders can utilise any dip to accumulate long positions.

Oil falls below $48 with virus mutation raising lockdown risks: Bloomberg Oil fell below $48 a barrel in Asian deals -- after posting a seventh weekly gain -- on concern a mutation of Covid-19 discovered in the U.K. could speed transmission of the virus and lead to more lockdowns. Futures in New York dropped 3% after closing at the highest in almost 10 months on Friday. More than 16 million Britons are now required to stay at home as a full lockdown came into force in London and the southeast of England, with some European countries limiting travel with the U.K. A stronger dollar also reduced the appeal of commodities that are priced in the currency.

AstraZeneca Pharma gets import and market permission for Benralizumab solution AstraZeneca Pharma India has received import and market permission in Form CT-20 (Marketing Authorization) from the Drugs Controller General of India for Benralizumab 30mg/mL solution for injection (Fasenra), the company said in a filing to the exchanges. Benralizumab is indicated as an add-on maintenance treatment for severe asthma with an eosinophilic phenotype in adult patients. View Full Image

Shipping Corp shares jump nearly 5%; government to divest stake The Centre is likely to invite bids for privatising Shipping Corporation of India this week and buyers will have time till mid February to submit EoIs, an official has said. The government plans to divest its entire 63.75% per cent stake in the entity along with transfer of management control.

New covid strain: Britain hit by travel bans Countries worldwide banned arrivals from the UK on Sunday over a new highly infectious coronavirus strain Britain said was "out of control", as the WHO called for stronger containment measures. But there was positive news across the Atlantic where US lawmakers reached a deal for a nearly $900 billion Covid-19 financial package to help struggling Americans. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was to chair the COBR emergencies committee on Monday, his office said, after a slew of nations from Turkey to Canada blocked arrivals from Britain by air.

Price hikes may stall auto sales Plans by automobile companies to raise vehicle prices from January could upset the demand recovery set in motion after the coronavirus lockdown curbs were lifted, four automobile industry executives said. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Honda Motor Co. and Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (M&M) have announced that they would increase vehicle prices from January citing the need to offset rising commodity prices and other input costs. (Read here)

Govt plans tough annual targets for PSUs to boost valuations: Report India plans to set tough financial targets for state-run firms to try to improve their valuations ahead of a push by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to privatize some companies, according to a draft government document and sources. The government, which is trying to rein in its fiscal deficit, wants state-run firms to focus on improving market capitalisation and dividend payouts from the 2021/22 fiscal year, starting April, as well as ramping up the sale of non-core assets, the sources said. (Read full report here)

US Congress reach agreement on stimulus deal: Reuters U.S. congressional leaders reached agreement on Sunday on a $900 billion package to provide the first new aid in months to an economy and individuals battered by the surging coronavirus pandemic, with votes likely on Monday. The package would be the second-largest economic stimulus in U.S. history, following a $2.3 trillion aid bill passed in March. It comes as the pandemic accelerates, infecting more than 214,000 people in the country each day. More than 317,000 Americans have already died.

SGX Nifty points to negative start for Indian equities The SGX Nifty futures were down 0.38% at 13,727.50, indicating a weak opening for India's benchmark indices. On Friday, the BSE Sensex ended at 46,960.69, up 70.35 points or 0.15%. The Nifty closed at 13,760.55, up 19.85 points or 0.14%.

Asian equities on back foot as new virus strain in UK triggers concerns Asian stocks faltered on Monday as unease over a new coronavirus strain that was shutting much of the UK offset news a deal had finally been struck on a long-awaited U.S. stimulus bill. Sterling slid 1.1% to $1.3370 after several European countries closed their borders to the UK as the country entered a tougher lockdown to fight a new strain of coronavirus. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.2% after hitting a string of record peaks last week. Japan's Nikkei reversed early gains to be down 0.6%, off its highest since April 1991.