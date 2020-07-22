Market LIVE: In the red; Sensex down nearly 100 points, Nifty below 11,150

Coronavirus update: India numbers

India reported 37,724 fresh coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the total near 12 lakh mark today. Total number of recoveries crossed 7.53 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The death toll rose to 28,732 with 648 fatalities reported in one day.

Active cases saw the lowest single-day rise in last seven days and recoveries the biggest single-day increase of 28,472. India’s recovery rate is back above 63%.

Delhi's sero-prevalence study has found that around 23% of the people tested had an exposure to the novel coronavirus in the city, which has several pockets of dense population