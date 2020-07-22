Market LIVE: In the red; Sensex down nearly 100 points, Nifty below 11,150

GMR, Bombardier, RITES among participants in first meeting on pvt train project The GMR group, which owns and operates two airports in the country, Bombardier India, Spanish coach and component maker CAF, PSUs RITES and Bharat Heavy Electricals are among 16 companies which have shown interest in the private train project, sources said Tuesday. The other companies include the Hyderabad-based Medha Group, which had bid for the Train 18 project, RK Associates and Railways' tourism and catering arm IRCTC Sterlite Power, Bharat Forge and JKB Infrastructure, they said. The 16 firms attended a pre-application conference on the private train project held on Tuesday.

DGFT lifts ban on export of surgical drapes, X-ray gowns he Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has removed the prohibition on export of surgical drapes, isolation aprons, surgical wraps and X-ray gowns while maintaining the ban on other personal protective equipment. On 29 June, the DGFT lifted its prohibition on export of personal protective equipment, but capped overseas sales at 50 lakh units a month to ensure supply to Indian healthcare workers fighting the covid-19 pandemic, which continues to stay in effect.

Coronavirus update: India numbers India reported 37,724 fresh coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the total near 12 lakh mark today. Total number of recoveries crossed 7.53 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The death toll rose to 28,732 with 648 fatalities reported in one day. Active cases saw the lowest single-day rise in last seven days and recoveries the biggest single-day increase of 28,472. India’s recovery rate is back above 63%. Delhi's sero-prevalence study has found that around 23% of the people tested had an exposure to the novel coronavirus in the city, which has several pockets of dense population

HUL among losers on Sensex Hindustan Unilever Ltd reported a 4.4% revenue growth in the June quarter, beating analysts' estimates, as people stocked up on ready-to-eat foods and personal hygiene products during the nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic. The net profit of India's largest household goods maker rose 7.1% to ₹1,881 crore in the three months ended 30 June from ₹1,755 crore in the year-ago period.

Axis Bank top gainer on Sensex despite muted Q1 earnings The bank reported a net profit of ₹1,112.17 crore for the June quarter, down 18.8% from the same period last year, due to higher provisions. The bank's earnings released on Tuesday showed excess provisions of ₹6,898 crore and a provision coverage ratio (PCR) of 75% as on 30 June, rising from 69% as on 31 March. The bank made incremental provisions of ₹733 crore in Q1 FY21 towards covid-19. The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) ratio—bad loans as a percentage of gross advances—was at 4.72% in Q1 FY21, down 53 bps y-o-y, and down 14 bps sequentially. Post-provisions, the net NPA ratio was at 1.23% in Q1, against 1.56% in the March quarter of FY20 and 2.04% a year earlier.

Indices in the red Minutes into the opening, benchmark indices erased gains. At 0923am, the Sensex was at 37,834.90, down 95.43 points, or 0.25%, while the Nifty fell 0.24% to 11,135.90.

Sensex, Nifty open a tad higher At 0916am, the Sensex was up 25.68 points or 0.07% at 37956.01, and the Nifty was up 7.10 points or 0.06% at 11169.40. About 626 shares have advanced, 332 shares declined, and 57 shares are unchanged.

Sensex, Nifty a tad higher in pre-open Benchmark indices are trading marginally higher in the pre-opening session. At 0901am, the Sensex was up 178.26 points or 0.47% at 38108.59, and the Nifty was up 92.70 points or 0.83% at 11255.

Govt extends work-from-home for IT sector till 31 December The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Tuesday extended till 31 December the relaxation in work from home (WFH) norms for other service providers (OSPs), including the IT sector. This is the second extension given to OSPs, primarily IT and IT-enabled services firms, to facilitate WFH amid the coronavirus-led restrictions. DoT had first announced relaxation in WFH rules in April, when India was under a strict lockdown to contain the spread of covid-19, and later extended the date till 31 July.

Gold at nine-year peak on softer dollar, stimulus bets Gold jumped more than 1% on Wednesday to its highest in nearly nine years, driven by a weaker dollar and as expectations of more stimulus to resuscitate pandemic-hit economies lifted the metal's appeal as an inflation-hedge, Reuters reported. Spot gold was up 0.9% at $1,857.86 per ounce, after hitting its highest since September 2011 at $1,865.35 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures rose 0.8% to $1,858.20.

Rajasthan high court asks Speaker to defer action on notices till Friday The Rajasthan high court on Tuesday said it will rule on Friday on a legal challenge by Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress rebel members of legislative assembly (MLAs) against their disqualification by Assembly Speaker CP Joshi. The court also ordered Joshi not to take any action against the rebel legislators. This gives a little more time to both sides, particularly Pilot’s faction to evade action, and to prepare for the next course of action. Pilot was removed as deputy chief minister (CM) and Congress’ state unit chief over his rebellion against the government.

Sensex up 3,000 points so far this month The Sensex is up over 3,000 or about 9% so far this month. Both Sensex and Nifty have risen in 12 of 15 sessions. "...Markets are inching higher with every passing day and Nifty may face the next hurdle around 11,250 level. The upmove in the banking index is now helping the index to sustain at the higher levels while others are witnessing rotational buying. Traders should maintain their focus on trade selection and position management," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Global oil prices weak on higher-than-expected inventories Oil prices fell in Asian trade on Wednesday as industry data showed a bigger- than-expected inventory build in the United States where coronavirus cases continue to climb, potentially denting demand in the world's biggest oil consumer. Brent crude fell 32 cents, or 0.7%, to $44 a barrel, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped 33 cents, or 0.8%, to $41.59.

SGX Nifty futures a tad higher SGX Nifty futures were up 0.1% at 11,190, indicting a flat start to Indian benchmark indices. On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex had ended at 37,930.33, up 511.34 points or 1.37% and the Nifty closed at 11,162.25, up 140.05 points or 1.27%.

Asian equities under pressure Asian stocks saw a muted start to trading Wednesday, after a mixed US session on doubts over the timing of a fresh stimulus program. Japan’s Topix index dipped 0.1%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.2%. South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.2% and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.9%.