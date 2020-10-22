Market LIVE: Trade choppy; Sensex, Nifty trade with minor losses

Granules India gets US FDA nod for potassium chloride tablets

Granules India on Thursday said it has received marketing approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for Potassium Chloride extended release tablets, used for treatment of patients with hypokalemia.

Hypokalemia is a condition when the potassium level in a patient’s blood is too low.

Granules has received approval for Potassium Chloride extended release tablets USP in the strengths of 10 mEq (750 mg) and 20 mEq (1500 mg), the company said in a BSE filing.

View Full Image