Market LIVE: Trade choppy; Sensex, Nifty trade with minor losses

Granules India gets US FDA nod for potassium chloride tablets Granules India on Thursday said it has received marketing approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for Potassium Chloride extended release tablets, used for treatment of patients with hypokalemia. Hypokalemia is a condition when the potassium level in a patient’s blood is too low. Granules has received approval for Potassium Chloride extended release tablets USP in the strengths of 10 mEq (750 mg) and 20 mEq (1500 mg), the company said in a BSE filing. View Full Image

Aurobindo Pharma down over 5%; subsidiary gets warning letter AuroLife Pharma LLC, a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma, has received a warning letter from the US FDA for its oral solid manufacturing facility situated at Dayton, New Jersey. View Full Image

Hemisphere Properties India lists at ₹106 a share Shares of Hemisphere Properties India Ltd debuted on stock exchanges at ₹106 a piece on Thursday. Hemisphere Properties India is a special purpose vehicle and custodian of land that was owned by then state-owned telecom firm VSNL. It was formed as part of the disinvestment exercise carried out by the government of India in respect of its holdings in the erstwhile VSNL (currently known as Tata Communications Limited). In 2002, the Centre divested 25% of its shareholding in the equity share capital of VSNL, wherein in terms of the bid for the disinvestment required a separate value to be ascribed to lands to be retained with VSNL and to exclude the value of certain surplus lands, held by VSNL. View Full Image

Rupee opens at 73.76 to a dollar vs Wednesday's close of 73.58: CNBC TV18

Nifty view: Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments The Nifty has gone sideways - we are around the mid point of the range where 11650 is the lower end and 12050 is the upper end. Unless we do not cross one of these levels we will not see a substantial move and hence a trade in either direction may trigger a stop loss. Traders should be cautious when trading a range and if at all they end up trading, they should consider smaller quantities to encapsulate the stops. If we get past 12050, we can trade for a target of 12300 and if we break 11650, we can trade for a downward target of 11450.

Oil prices lower Oil prices declined in early deals on Thursday, extending losses from overnight, after a build in U.S. gasoline inventories pointed to a deteriorating outlook for fuel demand as coronavirus cases soar in North America and Europe. Brent crude futures retreated 22 cents, or 0.5%, to $41.51 a barrel after sliding 3.3% on Wednesday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 26 cents, or 0.7%, to $39.77 a barrel, after a 4% fall on Wednesday.

Embassy to sell maintenance biz of 2 office parks to REIT for ₹474 crore Embassy REIT, India’s first listed real estate investment trust will buy the property maintenance business of Embassy Manyata Business Park in Bengaluru and Embassy Tech Zone in Pune. Both the properties are part of Embassy REIT’s existing portfolio and the acquisition further integrates 20.3 million sq ft of property maintenance business to the existing 9.9 million sq ft properties already managed by Embassy REIT, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.

Nifty view: Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments Despite being close to the 12050 levels, we were unable to get past that. The Nifty reacted sharply from that zone of 12000-12050 and has resumed it's sideways movements. For any up move to commence, it is imperative we cross 12050 as that will lead the index to 12200-12300 levels. On the flip side, the support is at 11650 and till we do not break that, we are going to be rangebound with a positive bias.

Centre preps stimulus 3.0 to kickstart the economy Days after Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the option of another fiscal stimulus for the current financial year remains open, a top aide said the ministry is working on such a package. “The finance minister, in her interaction a day ago, has mentioned that (about increasing government expenditure). She has told us to work on that, and we are actually working on that," economic affairs secretary Tarun Bajaj said on Wednesday. “Based on the various suggestions that we have received from all of you (industry leaders), we will be working on it and will try to do something on this front as well so that the push to the economy, which is very much needed in these stressful times, is provided," he said at a webinar organized by industry lobby Confederation of Indian Industry, or CII.

Sebi to expand Investor Protection Fund The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chairman Ajay Tyagi said the regulator was considering taking steps to soothe investor concerns about the safety of their investments. The steps include the expansion of the Investor Protection Fund. It is also working on the proposed T+1 settlement, Tyagi said.

RBI announces ₹1 lakh crore on tap TLTRO The Reserve Bank on Wednesday announced an 'on tap' Targeted Long-Term Repo Operations (TLTRO) scheme of up to ₹1 lakh crore to help banks provide liquidity support to sectors, including agriculture, retail, drugs and pharmaceuticals and MSMEs. "Investments made by banks under this facility will be classified as held to maturity (HTM) even in excess of 25 per cent of total investment permitted to be included in the HTM portfolio. All exposures under this facility will also be exempted from reckoning under the large exposure framework (LEF)," the central bank said.

Stocks to Watch Banks, NBFCs, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement will be in focus today. Bajaj Auto, Bharti Infratel, HDFC Asset Management Company, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Hexaware Technologies are among the 48 companies scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today BHEL, Canara Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vodafone Idea, Mindtree, NALCO and Punjab National Bank are under the F&O ban for 22 October. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.

SGX Nifty lower Indian equities may be subdued today in line with weakness in global peers. The SGX Nifty futures were down 0.36% at 11,887.00, indicating a weak start to benchmark indices.

Asian stocks may be volatile Asian investors prepared for rough trading on Thursday after a bumpy overnight session on Wall Street amid fears that agreement on a key U.S. stimulus bill will not be reached until after the presidential election on November 3. In early Asian trade, Australian stocks while MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.06%. On Wednesday, the Nikkei 225 index closed up 0.31% at 23,639.46. The futures contract is down 0.31% from that close. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were up 0.32%.