Market LIVE: Trade choppy; Sensex, Nifty trade with minor losses

Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Bharti Infratel, HDFC Asset Management Company, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Hexaware Technologies are among the 48 companies scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today
22 Oct 2020, 11:09 AM ISTGranules India gets US FDA nod for potassium chloride tablets
Granules India on Thursday said it has received marketing approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for Potassium Chloride extended release tablets, used for treatment of patients with hypokalemia.
Hypokalemia is a condition when the potassium level in a patient’s blood is too low.
Granules has received approval for Potassium Chloride extended release tablets USP in the strengths of 10 mEq (750 mg) and 20 mEq (1500 mg), the company said in a BSE filing.
22 Oct 2020, 11:06 AM ISTVedanta board to meet 24 October to consider dividend
22 Oct 2020, 10:45 AM ISTNifty broad market indices
22 Oct 2020, 10:34 AM ISTAurobindo Pharma down over 5%; subsidiary gets warning letter
AuroLife Pharma LLC, a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma, has received a warning letter from the US FDA for its oral solid manufacturing facility situated at Dayton, New Jersey.
22 Oct 2020, 10:24 AM ISTNifty Pharma worst hit among sectoral indices today
22 Oct 2020, 10:16 AM ISTHemisphere Properties India lists at ₹106 a share
Shares of Hemisphere Properties India Ltd debuted on stock exchanges at ₹106 a piece on Thursday.
Hemisphere Properties India is a special purpose vehicle and custodian of land that was owned by then state-owned telecom firm VSNL.
It was formed as part of the disinvestment exercise carried out by the government of India in respect of its holdings in the erstwhile VSNL (currently known as Tata Communications Limited). In 2002, the Centre divested 25% of its shareholding in the equity share capital of VSNL, wherein in terms of the bid for the disinvestment required a separate value to be ascribed to lands to be retained with VSNL and to exclude the value of certain surplus lands, held by VSNL.
22 Oct 2020, 10:07 AM ISTMost Nifty sectoral indices in the red
22 Oct 2020, 10:06 AM ISTRupee opens at 73.76 to a dollar vs Wednesday's close of 73.58: CNBC TV18
22 Oct 2020, 10:00 AM ISTNifty view: Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
The Nifty has gone sideways - we are around the mid point of the range where 11650 is the lower end and 12050 is the upper end. Unless we do not cross one of these levels we will not see a substantial move and hence a trade in either direction may trigger a stop loss. Traders should be cautious when trading a range and if at all they end up trading, they should consider smaller quantities to encapsulate the stops. If we get past 12050, we can trade for a target of 12300 and if we break 11650, we can trade for a downward target of 11450.
22 Oct 2020, 09:52 AM ISTTop gainers/losers on Nifty at this hour
22 Oct 2020, 09:49 AM ISTICICI Bank worst hit stock on Sensex at this hour
22 Oct 2020, 09:32 AM ISTOil prices lower
Oil prices declined in early deals on Thursday, extending losses from overnight, after a build in U.S. gasoline inventories pointed to a deteriorating outlook for fuel demand as coronavirus cases soar in North America and Europe.
Brent crude futures retreated 22 cents, or 0.5%, to $41.51 a barrel after sliding 3.3% on Wednesday.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 26 cents, or 0.7%, to $39.77 a barrel, after a 4% fall on Wednesday.
22 Oct 2020, 09:30 AM ISTNifty check
22 Oct 2020, 09:28 AM ISTEmbassy to sell maintenance biz of 2 office parks to REIT for ₹474 crore
Embassy REIT, India’s first listed real estate investment trust will buy the
property maintenance business of Embassy Manyata Business Park in Bengaluru and Embassy Tech Zone in Pune.
Both the properties are part of Embassy REIT’s existing portfolio and the acquisition further integrates 20.3 million sq ft of property maintenance business to the existing 9.9 million sq ft properties already managed by Embassy REIT, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.
22 Oct 2020, 09:27 AM ISTMarket check
22 Oct 2020, 09:26 AM ISTSensex stocks in opening deals
22 Oct 2020, 09:06 AM ISTSensex stocks in pre-open
22 Oct 2020, 09:04 AM ISTNifty at pre-open
22 Oct 2020, 09:03 AM ISTMarket at pre-open
22 Oct 2020, 08:37 AM ISTNifty view: Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
Despite being close to the 12050 levels, we were unable to get past that. The Nifty reacted sharply from that zone of 12000-12050 and has resumed it's sideways movements. For any up move to commence, it is imperative we cross 12050 as that will lead the index to 12200-12300 levels. On the flip side, the support is at 11650 and till we do not break that, we are going to be rangebound with a positive bias.
22 Oct 2020, 08:36 AM ISTCentre preps stimulus 3.0 to kickstart the economy
Days after Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the option of another fiscal stimulus for the current financial year remains open, a top aide said the ministry is working on such a package.
“The finance minister, in her interaction a day ago, has mentioned that (about increasing government expenditure). She has told us to work on that, and we are actually working on that," economic affairs secretary Tarun Bajaj said on Wednesday. “Based on the various suggestions that we have received from all of you (industry leaders), we will be working on it and will try to do something on this front as well so that the push to the economy, which is very much needed in these stressful times, is provided," he said at a webinar organized by industry lobby Confederation of Indian Industry, or CII.
22 Oct 2020, 08:24 AM ISTSebi to expand Investor Protection Fund
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chairman Ajay Tyagi said the regulator was considering taking steps to soothe investor concerns about the safety of their investments.
The steps include the expansion of the Investor Protection Fund. It is also working on the proposed T+1 settlement, Tyagi said.
22 Oct 2020, 08:22 AM ISTRBI announces ₹1 lakh crore on tap TLTRO
The Reserve Bank on Wednesday announced an 'on tap' Targeted Long-Term Repo Operations (TLTRO) scheme of up to ₹1 lakh crore to help banks provide liquidity support to sectors, including agriculture, retail, drugs and pharmaceuticals and MSMEs. "Investments made by banks under this facility will be classified as held to maturity (HTM) even in excess of 25 per cent of total investment permitted to be included in the HTM portfolio. All exposures under this facility will also be exempted from reckoning under the large exposure framework (LEF)," the central bank said.
BHEL, Canara Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vodafone Idea, Mindtree, NALCO and Punjab National Bank are under the F&O ban for 22 October. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.
22 Oct 2020, 08:16 AM ISTSGX Nifty lower
Indian equities may be subdued today in line with weakness in global peers. The SGX Nifty futures were down 0.36% at 11,887.00, indicating a weak start to benchmark indices.
22 Oct 2020, 08:12 AM ISTAsian stocks may be volatile
Asian investors prepared for rough trading on Thursday after a bumpy overnight session on Wall Street amid fears that agreement on a key U.S. stimulus bill will not be reached until after the presidential election on November 3.
In early Asian trade, Australian stocks while MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.06%.
On Wednesday, the Nikkei 225 index closed up 0.31% at 23,639.46. The futures contract is down 0.31% from that close.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were up 0.32%.
22 Oct 2020, 08:06 AM ISTUS equities slip as coronavirus stimulus package remains elusive
Wall Street's stocks decline in choppy trade on Wednesday as investors tracked ongoing negotiations in Washington related to the coronavirus stimulus package.
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she hoped to resolve the "appropriations piece" of the aid bill later in the day.
The S&P 500 fell 7.56 points to 3,435.56. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 97.97 points, or 0.4%, to 28,210.82 while the Nasdaq composite gave up 31.80 points, or 0.3%, to 11,484.69.