Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty lower in choppy trade; RIL, Bajaj Fin among worst hit

InMobi’s Glance turns ‘unicorn’ in less than 2 years Mobile-advertising entity, InMobi has seen a second unicorn emerge from its group, as its lock screen platform subsidiary, Glance has raised $145 million in a primary investment round from search behemoth Google and existing investor Mithril Capital. Two individuals aware of the deal, state that the funding values the firm at a little over $1 billion dollars. InMobi and Glance did not confirm the valuation to Mint, until press time. (Read here)

Nifty view: Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking: Monday's correction finally validated our recent cautious stance. Despite the market hitting new record highs in the last couple of weeks, we have been repeatedly advocating booking profits and staying light. With yesterday’s sharp fall, we can see the last twelve day’s gains going for a toss. For the coming session, any bounce back towards 13450 – 13550 is likely to get sold into, whereas on the lower side, Nifty has reached its first level of retracement i.e. the ’89-EMA’ level (13100) on the ‘180-minutes’ chart. Ideally, the next level of the natural profit booking is around 12800, which is the ‘200-SMA’ level on the same time frame chart. But before this, yesterday’s low of 13130, would be seen as immediate support for the index. Traders are continuously advised to stay light and avoid taking contradictory bets in the coming session. With a larger view, this correction should be interpreted as a healthy sign and it will certainly provide better opportunities to enter marquee names on correction. But for momentum traders, the way chart structure seems distorted, it has certainly dented the recent optimism.



Centre invites bids to sell stake in Shipping Corp The Centre has invited bids to sell its 63.75% stake in Shipping Corporation of India, in a key asset sale that was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement on Tuesday, the government said the deadline for submitting initial bids is 13 February. The government plans to sell about 296.9 million shares, its entire stake of 63.75%, according to a newspaper advertisement Tuesday. Investors can submit bids individually or as part of a consortium.

Rupee slips 16 paise to 73.95 against US dollar in early trade The rupee had opened at 73.96 per dollar against previous close of 73.78, amid selling seen in domestic equities.

Dailyhunt parent becomes a unicorn with $100 million funding round Bengaluru-based VerSe Innovation, which owns and operates local language news and video app Dailyhunt (earlier known as News Hunt), has completed a $100 million+ (approximately ₹738 crore) round of funding from AlphaWave (a unit of Falcon Edge Capital), Google and Microsoft. The new capital raises VerSe Innovation's value at over $1 billion, making it the first unicorn in tech for local languages, the company claims. (Read here)

RIL down amid weak market; Delhi HC verdict on deal with Future Retail hurts The Delhi high court permitted Future Retail Ltd (FRL) to proceed with the sale of its assets to a unit of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), leaving it to regulators to decide the fate of the deal, while allowing Amazon.com Inc. to approach appropriate forums to oppose the transaction. In its ruling on Monday, a single-judge bench of the Delhi high court said the ₹24,713-crore transaction between Future group and Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd did not violate any statutory legal provisions, and both parties were free to seek approval for the deal from regulators. (Read here)

Covid update In India, total fresh cases reported over the past 24 hours was less than 20,000 for first time in nearly six months. Active cases have been falling for 25 consecutive days, with count below 3,00,000 now. The number of new coronavirus cases registered worldwide in the past day topped 5,75,000, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), with the total at at 5,75,551 The global case tally amounts to 75,704,857, with 1,690,061 deaths, it said. The day before, a record 818,796 new COVID-19 cases were registered globally, with 10,652 deaths.

Tata Motors down over 1%, company to hike vehicle prices January Taking cues from peers, the company has decided to increase prices of commercial vehicles starting January, due to rise in input cost, forex impact.

Nifty view: Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments The Index has broken its support of 13500 which indicates a stop out on all long positions. We would now need to wait and watch the markets over the next couple of sessions. One should not take hasty and risky trades by going long or short on the markets. For the upside to resume, we would need to start trading above 13750-13800. In order to break on the downside, we should wait for a day or two and re-evaluate the markets. The strategy for the current market would be to sit on the sideline without a trade!

Auto sales recovery surprises industry Leading brokerages have trimmed their forecast of a decline in automobile sales this fiscal following the swift recovery witnessed since the lifting of the lockdown curbs. Analysts of ICICI Securities have penciled in a volume decline of 15% for two-wheelers and passenger vehicle category from its previous forecast of over 20%, while the drop in commercial vehicle space is expected around 30% during the fiscal year. (Read here)

SGX Nifty futures tick higher SGX Nifty futures rose 0.4% to 13,436.20, indicating a positive start for the Indian benchmark. Indian benchmark equity indices--Sensex and Nifty--fell 3% each on Monday, snapping six days of gains, as investor appetite soured following reports of a new deadly strain of the coronavirus in the UK. The Sensex slumped 1406.73 points or 3% to close at 45,553.96 while the Nifty ended 432.15 points or 3.1% lower at 13,328.40.

Asian stocks falter on renewed fears of coronavirus Asian shares slipped on Tuesday, extending a pullback from multi-year highs hit last week on renewed fears a highly infectious new strain of COVID-19 that shut down much of Britain could lead to a slower global economic recovery, Reuters reported. Australian S&P/ASX 200 widened losses to be down 0.67%. Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.85%. MSCI's gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan fell 0.21%. China's benchmark CSI300 Index and Hang Seng Index both opened down 0.2%.