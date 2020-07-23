Market LIVE: Sensex ticks higher; Nifty above 11,150

Indian equities flat in opening deals

Indian indices opened flat with negative bias on Thursday, with the Nifty holding above 11,100 amid mixed trend seen in the global markets.

At 0916am, the Sensex was down 42.94 points or 0.11% at 37828.58, and the Nifty was down 3.40 points or 0.03% at 11129.20. About 514 shares advanced, 385 declined, and 34 were unchanged.