Market LIVE: Sensex ticks higher; Nifty above 11,150

Future Retail down over 3% as company misses interest payments Kishore Biyani's flagship company Future Retail Ltd, missed paying $14 million (about Rs105 crore) in interest dues on Wednesday on its offshore bonds worth $500 million due in 2025, which the company had raised in January.

Pharma dept red flags over-prescription of Remdesivir, Tocilizumab Pharma department has raised red flags on over-prescription of Remdesivir & Tocilizumab. It has said over-prescription is leading to drug being sold at higher prices, CNBC TV18 reported.

Indian equities flat in opening deals Indian indices opened flat with negative bias on Thursday, with the Nifty holding above 11,100 amid mixed trend seen in the global markets. At 0916am, the Sensex was down 42.94 points or 0.11% at 37828.58, and the Nifty was down 3.40 points or 0.03% at 11129.20. About 514 shares advanced, 385 declined, and 34 were unchanged.

Alliance Air announces new flights to tier-II cities Air India's regional subsidiary Alliance Air has announced that it will launch new daily flights to Jharsuguda from Kolkata, Bhubaneswar and Raipur. Nashik will get new daily Alliance Air flights from Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Pune. Mysuru will also get daily flights from Cochin and Hyderabad. The new services will be available from Friday.

Indian equities flat at pre-open Benchmark indices were flat in the pre-opening session. At 0901 am, the Sensex was up 22.37 points or 0.06% at 37893.89, and the Nifty was down 3.00 points or 0.03% at 11129.60.

Coronavirus: Delhi government to conduct sero survey every month Delhi will conduct a sero surveillance every month. "It will be done from the 1st till 5th of every month," said health minister Satyendra Jain. A previous study has found that around 23% of people tested in Delhi had an exposure to the novel coronavirus, which has several pockets of dense population, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

S Korea enters recession as exports plunge by most since 1963: Reuters South Korea plunged into recession in the second quarter in its worst economic decline in more than two decades. Asia’s fourth-largest economy shrank by a seasonally adjusted 3.3% in the June quarter from three months earlier, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday. This is the sharpest contraction since the first quarter of 1998.

Loan moratorium may be extended for some stressed sectors The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may allow lenders to offer companies in stressed sectors such as aviation, automobiles and hospitality the option to pause loan repayments even after the six-month moratorium ends on 31 August, two people directly aware of the discussions said. The banking regulator has been conducting an impact assessment of sectors and borrower segments by collating data on repayments and cash flows of borrowers since the lockdown was announced in March to get a better understanding of the challenges faced by borrowers, the people aware of the talks between RBI and the banks said on condition of anonymity.

Direct tax refunds down 10% amid Covid-19 pandemic: Business Standard Direct tax refunds are down 10% compared to the same period last year, despite the central government’s efforts to expedite these amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Business Standard reported. Refunds, or cash outflow from the income-tax (I-T) department, stood at ₹74,000 crore up to July 18 this fiscal, against ₹82,000 crore worth of refunds disbursed in the same period last year.

Nifty technical: HDFC Securities Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities "After showing sharp upmove in the last four sessions, Nifty shifted into a consolidation with volatile movement and closed the day (Wednesday) with a slightly negative note. A small negative candle was formed at the highs with long lower shadow. Technically, this pattern indicates selling pressure near the high of 11250 and an emergence of buying from the immediate support of 11050 levels. "The near term uptrend status of Nifty remains intact. As long as Nifty holds above 10950-10900 levels, we are unlikely to see any major weakness in the market. A confirmation of reversal pattern at the highs is likely to indicate any important trend reversal in the market. Any short term upside bounce from here could find resistance around 11250-11300 levels."

Oil price check Oil prices ticked higher on Thursday, although gains were limited by a surprise increase in U.S. crude oil reserves as the coronavirus pandemic hit fuel consumption, Reuters reported. Brent crude added 2 cents, or 0.1%, to $44.31 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 6 cents, or 0.1%, to $41.96 a barrel

IPO Watch: Rossari Biotech to list today Specialty chemical company Rossari Biotech will make its stock exchange debut today. The public issue, which consists of a fresh issue of ₹50 crore and an offer for sale of 1.05 crore shares by promoters, was subscribed a whopping 79.37 times.

SGX Nifty futures flat SGX Nifty futures traded largely flat, down 0.09% at 11,116.20, in Asian trade, indicating a subdued start to Indian benchmark indices. On Wednesday, the benchmark Sensex had ended 58.81 points or 0.16% at 37,871.52, and the Nifty shed 18.60 points or 0.17% to 11,143.70. About 1,164 shares advanced, 1,448 declined, and 147 shares were unchanged.

Asian stocks muted on concerns over escalating US-China tension Asia stocks opened modestly lower on Thursday as investors weighed doubts on the timing of a new U.S. spending bill and concern about an escalation of tensions with China. Japan was shut for a public holiday. Futures on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng were little changed, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index slid 0.2%. South Korea’s Kospi index dropped 0.3%.