Market LIVE: Indian equity markets may trade flat on Friday

Stocks to Watch

HFCs, banks, SBI Cards and Payment, ONGC will be in focus today.

Tech Mahindra, Nestle India, Yes Bank, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, IDBI Bank, JSW Steel, Persistent Systems, Wabco India are among the 38 companies scheduled to announce their September quarter results today.

BHEL, Canara Bank, Mindtree, NALCO and Punjab National Bank are under the F&O ban for October 23. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.