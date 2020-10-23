Market LIVE: Indian equity markets may trade flat on Friday

Market LIVE: Indian equity markets may trade flat on Friday1 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2020, 08:24 AM IST
- Tech Mahindra, Nestle India, Yes Bank, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, IDBI Bank, JSW Steel, Persistent Systems, Wabco India are among the 38 companies scheduled to announce their September quarter results today
Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for latest stock market updates.
Stocks to Watch
HFCs, banks, SBI Cards and Payment, ONGC will be in focus today.
Tech Mahindra, Nestle India, Yes Bank, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, IDBI Bank, JSW Steel, Persistent Systems, Wabco India are among the 38 companies scheduled to announce their September quarter results today.
BHEL, Canara Bank, Mindtree, NALCO and Punjab National Bank are under the F&O ban for October 23. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.
SGX Nifty futures flat
SGX Nifty futures were at 11,908.50, up 0.08%, indicating a flat opening for Indian benchmark indices .
Asia stocks mixed as investors eye US stimulus package
Asian stocks and U.S. equity futures were mixed in early deals on Friday as markets kept an eye on the final US presidential debate and lawmakers in Washington continued to haggle over a spending bill.
Japan’s Topix index was little changed, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was also little changed. Shanghai Composite gained 0.2% while South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.3%.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index retreated 0.3% and Euro Stoxx 50 futures added 0.1%.
Wall Street stocks close higher on stimulus optimism: Reuters
Shares on Wall Street ended higher on Thursday in choppy trading, as investors cheered the prospect of more fiscal stimulus to support a pandemic-damaged U.S. economy, with more data pointing to a slowing labor market recovery.
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi reported progress in talks with the Trump administration for another round of financial aid and said legislation could be hammered out "pretty soon".
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 149.85 points, or 0.53%, to 28,360.67, the S&P 500 gained 16.74 points, or 0.49%, to 3,452.3 and the Nasdaq Composite added 13.58 points, or 0.12%, to 11,498.27.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.