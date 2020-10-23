Market LIVE: Indian equity markets may trade flat on Friday

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Tech Mahindra, Nestle India, Yes Bank, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, IDBI Bank, JSW Steel, Persistent Systems, Wabco India are among the 38 companies scheduled to announce their September quarter results today
Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for latest stock market updates.
Tech Mahindra, Nestle India, Yes Bank, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, IDBI Bank, JSW Steel, Persistent Systems, Wabco India are among the 38 companies scheduled to announce their September quarter results today.
BHEL, Canara Bank, Mindtree, NALCO and Punjab National Bank are under the F&O ban for October 23. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.
23 Oct 2020, 08:21 AM ISTSGX Nifty futures flat
SGX Nifty futures were at 11,908.50, up 0.08%, indicating a flat opening for Indian benchmark indices .
23 Oct 2020, 08:20 AM ISTAsia stocks mixed as investors eye US stimulus package
Asian stocks and U.S. equity futures were mixed in early deals on Friday as markets kept an eye on the final US presidential debate and lawmakers in Washington continued to haggle over a spending bill.
Japan’s Topix index was little changed, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was also little changed. Shanghai Composite gained 0.2% while South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.3%.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index retreated 0.3% and Euro Stoxx 50 futures added 0.1%.
23 Oct 2020, 08:16 AM ISTWall Street stocks close higher on stimulus optimism: Reuters
Shares on Wall Street ended higher on Thursday in choppy trading, as investors cheered the prospect of more fiscal stimulus to support a pandemic-damaged U.S. economy, with more data pointing to a slowing labor market recovery.
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi reported progress in talks with the Trump administration for another round of financial aid and said legislation could be hammered out "pretty soon".
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 149.85 points, or 0.53%, to 28,360.67, the S&P 500 gained 16.74 points, or 0.49%, to 3,452.3 and the Nasdaq Composite added 13.58 points, or 0.12%, to 11,498.27.