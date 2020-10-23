Market LIVE: Indian equity markets may trade flat on Friday

Stocks to Watch HFCs, banks, SBI Cards and Payment, ONGC will be in focus today. Tech Mahindra, Nestle India, Yes Bank, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, IDBI Bank, JSW Steel, Persistent Systems, Wabco India are among the 38 companies scheduled to announce their September quarter results today. BHEL, Canara Bank, Mindtree, NALCO and Punjab National Bank are under the F&O ban for October 23. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.

SGX Nifty futures flat SGX Nifty futures were at 11,908.50, up 0.08%, indicating a flat opening for Indian benchmark indices .

Asia stocks mixed as investors eye US stimulus package Asian stocks and U.S. equity futures were mixed in early deals on Friday as markets kept an eye on the final US presidential debate and lawmakers in Washington continued to haggle over a spending bill. Japan’s Topix index was little changed, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was also little changed. Shanghai Composite gained 0.2% while South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.3%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index retreated 0.3% and Euro Stoxx 50 futures added 0.1%.