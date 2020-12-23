Market LIVE: Sensex tops 46K, Nifty above 13,500 in choppy trade; IT stocks jump

ONGC worst hit stock on Sensex on weak oil prices

Oil fell in early trade on Wednesday after industry data showed U.S. crude oil stocks rose last week, defying expectations of a decline, and U.S. President Donald Trump rattled markets by threatening not to sign a long-awaited COVID-19 relief bill.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 46 cents, or 1%, to $46.56 a barrel, while Brent crude futures dropped 46 cents, or 0.9%, to $49.62.

View Full Image