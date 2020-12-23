Market LIVE: Sensex tops 46K, Nifty above 13,500 in choppy trade; IT stocks jump

Dilip Buildcon soars over 3% on securing EPC contract worth ₹1,000 crore Dilip Buildcon Limited has received a letter of acceptance (LOA) for a new EPC project worth ₹1,000 crore which involves construction of eight-lane access controlled expressway starting near NH-12 near village Ummedpura to Major bridge over Takli river near Nayagaon Jageer village section of Delhi - Vadodara Green field Alignment (NH-148N) in Rajasthan.

Rupee opens at 73.90 per dollar vs Tuesday's close of 73.84/$

Nifty view: Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments 13100-13150 is a good support for the Nifty and we are trading well above that this morning. Until that level is not threatened we continue to remain in bullish territory. If that level breaks, we could slide down to 12800. On the upside, we need to get past the hurdles of 13700-13800 to start forming an opinion to go long again. Hence, a wait and watch approach would be a prudent way to deal with the current markets.

ONGC worst hit stock on Sensex on weak oil prices Oil fell in early trade on Wednesday after industry data showed U.S. crude oil stocks rose last week, defying expectations of a decline, and U.S. President Donald Trump rattled markets by threatening not to sign a long-awaited COVID-19 relief bill. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 46 cents, or 1%, to $46.56 a barrel, while Brent crude futures dropped 46 cents, or 0.9%, to $49.62. View Full Image

Wipro rises nearly 3% on deal with Metro AG Wipro has said it estimates its contract with Metro to generate $700 million in revenue in the first five years. The company has the option to extend the contract by four more years, leading to potential spending of more than $1 billion, it said in a statement.

AstraZeneca Pharma rises over 4% as India may approve emergency use of the vaccine India is likely to approve Oxford/AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine for emergency use by next week, Reuters reported citing sources. Separately, the company said it has received marketing authorisation for an asthma drug from the Drugs Controller General of India. View Full Image

Infosys hits fresh 52-week high Infosys Ltd on Tuesday said it has bagged multi-year technology contract from Germany’s Daimler AG, with the deal size estimated at a billion dollars. View Full Image

Nifty view: Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking: For the coming session, the intermediate supports are placed at 13396 – 13342 – 13266. Since the last few days we have been a bit cautious and we continue to remain so; but traders can now opt to stay stock specific, where we are likely to see trading opportunities on both sides. As far as sectors are concerned, IT stocks continue to attract buying interest and they are expected to do well in the coming session as well. Apart from this, few stocks from the ‘Oil And Gas’ universe have reached their support and are likely to see some bounce back moves."

Mumbai airport updates Gulf, Europe arrival rules Passengers travelling from West Asia and Europe to Mumbai, irrespective of further travel plans, will be subjected to a mandatory institutional quarantine if they test positive for coronavirus, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) said on Tuesday. (Read here)

Stocks to Watch Shares of Infosys, Wipro, Bajaj Auto, M&M, DHFL will be in focus today. ndian markets rebounded on Tuesday, clawing back some of the losses from a brutal sell-off in the previous session. The bounce-back came amid a recovery in European equities and an additional US fiscal stimulus despite persisting concerns over the emergence of a new coronavirus strain in the UK. Both the benchmark indexes ended nearly 1% higher on Tuesday with the Sensex closing at 46,006.69, up 452.73 points. The 50-share index Nifty ended at 13,466.30, up 137.90 points.

SGX Nifty weak Trends on SGX Nifty futures were flat with a negative bias, indicating a subdued opening for India's benchmark index.

Asian shares set for mixed open on resurgent virus worries: Reuters Asian shares were set for choppy trade on Wednesday as investor focus swung between concerns about a new faster-spreading variant of the coronavirus and hopes that more U.S. fiscal aid would propel an economic recovery. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.60% in early deals, following three straight days of losses. Japan’s Nikkei 225 futures were down 0.13%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were down 0.05%.