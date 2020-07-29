Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open higher; RIL, Maruti, Bharti Airtel in focus

Bharti Airtel, Maruti Suzuki, InterGlobe Aviation, among others, will announce their June quarter earnings today
On Tuesday, Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.77%, the S&P 500 lost 0.64%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.27%
29 Jul 2020, 08:47:13 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki seen reporting first quarterly loss in over a decade
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd will likely report its first quarterly loss in more than a decade in the three-month ended June because of pandemic-induced disruptions.
According to ICICI Securities, Maruti is expected to report a net loss of around ₹380 crore as result of an 82% year-on-year decline in revenue. The company is also expected to report an operating loss of ₹310 crore because of high fixed cost when compared to year-ago period.
29 Jul 2020, 08:43:10 AM IST
Yes Bank to be in focus on Q1 earnings slump
Yes Bank reported a 60% year-on-year (YoY) fall in its June quarter standalone net profit to ₹45.44 crore while net interest income (NII) declined 16.3% to ₹1,908.2 crore.
Gross NPA stood at 17.3% against 16.8% in the previous quarter while net NPA was at 4.96% compared with 5.03%.
29 Jul 2020, 08:38:49 AM IST
ITC acquires spices maker Sunrise Foods in all-cash deal for ₹2,150 cr
ITC Ltd has acquired spices manufacturer Sunrise Foods Private Ltd (SFPL) in an all-cash deal valued at ₹2,150 crore.
According to the company, it has acquired shares of SFPL at an "upfront consideration of ₹2,150 crores on a cash-free, debt-free basis".
29 Jul 2020, 08:30:01 AM IST
PM Modi to talk credit flow, economy with heads of banks, NBFCs today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet heads of top private and public sector banks, non-bank lenders and officials from the finance ministry over videoconference later today to discuss credit flow and steps to revive the economy.
An official statement said discussions would include credit products and efficient models for delivery, financial empowerment through technology, prudential practices for stability and sustainability of the financial sector.
29 Jul 2020, 08:11:17 AM IST
Gold prices firm in Asian trade
Spot gold was little changed at $1,957.84 per ounce in early deals on Wednesday after prices hit an all-time of $1,980.57 on Tuesday.
U.S. gold futures rose 0.5% to $1,954.50.
29 Jul 2020, 08:09:56 AM IST
Oil ticks higher in Asian deals
Oil prices rose on Wednesday after an industry report showed a surprise decline in US crude inventories.
Brent crude was up by 24 cents, or 0.6%, at $43.46 a barrel, after dropping 0.4% on Tuesday. U.S. oil gained 14 cents, or 0.3%, to $41.18 a barrel, having dropped 1.4% in the previous session.
Bharti Airtel, Maruti Suzuki, InterGlobe Aviation, among others, will announce their June quarter earnings today.
The session could be volatile ahead of the expiry of July derivative contracts on Thursday.
29 Jul 2020, 07:58:04 AM IST
SGX Nifty futures trade higher
SGX Nifty was at 11,336.2 , up 0.3%, in Asian deals, indicating a firm start to domestic benchmark indices.
The Sensex closed 558.22 points or 1.47% higher at 38492.95 on Tuesday, and the Nifty rose 168.70 points or 1.52% to close at 11300.50.
29 Jul 2020, 07:53:47 AM IST
Asian stocks under pressure on US stimulus impasse
Asian equities were subdued on Wednesday as an impasse in U.S. economic stimulus negotiations pushed global stocks lower and sent investors into safe-haven assets like gold, which hovered near record highs, Reuters reported.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he did not support everything in a $1 trillion Senate Republican coronavirus relief proposal, a day after it was unveiled by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, although he indicated talks were continuing.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were down 0.14%. Australian S&P/ASX 200 was flat while Japan's Nikkei 225 futures dipped 0.5%.
29 Jul 2020, 07:49:08 AM IST
Weak consumer confidence, earnings pull down US stocks
Wall Street closed lower on Tuesday as investors worried about weakening consumer confidence, disappointing earnings, and a smaller-than-hoped for coronavirus aid plan from U.S. Senate Republicans, Reuters reported.
Data released showed U.S. consumer confidence ebbed in July as coronavirus infections flared up across the country.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 205.21 points, or 0.77%, to 26,379.56, the S&P 500 lost 20.87 points, or 0.64%, to 3,218.54 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 134.18 points, or 1.27%, to 10,402.09.