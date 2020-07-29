Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open higher; RIL, Maruti, Bharti Airtel in focus

Maruti Suzuki seen reporting first quarterly loss in over a decade

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd will likely report its first quarterly loss in more than a decade in the three-month ended June because of pandemic-induced disruptions.

According to ICICI Securities, Maruti is expected to report a net loss of around ₹380 crore as result of an 82% year-on-year decline in revenue. The company is also expected to report an operating loss of ₹310 crore because of high fixed cost when compared to year-ago period.