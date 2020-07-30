Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may see positive start; RIL shares to be in focus

Saudi Arabia may cut oil price as fresh supply meets demand slump

Saudi Arabia may have little choice but to reduce the price of its oil as OPEC and allied producers start to ease output curbs amid weakening demand that’s crashed the value of physical supplies, Bloomberg reported.

Aramco is expected to cut the official selling price for its flagship Arab Light grade by 48 cents a barrel for September sales to Asia, the median estimate in a survey of eight traders and refiners across the region shows.

On Wednesday, Brent crude futures settled at $43.75 a barrel, up 53 cents, or 1.2%. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures settled at $41.27 a barrel, gaining 23 cents, or 0.6%.