Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open higher; RIL, Maruti, Bharti Airtel in focus

Maruti Suzuki seen reporting first quarterly loss in over a decade Maruti Suzuki India Ltd will likely report its first quarterly loss in more than a decade in the three-month ended June because of pandemic-induced disruptions. According to ICICI Securities, Maruti is expected to report a net loss of around ₹380 crore as result of an 82% year-on-year decline in revenue. The company is also expected to report an operating loss of ₹310 crore because of high fixed cost when compared to year-ago period.

Yes Bank to be in focus on Q1 earnings slump Yes Bank reported a 60% year-on-year (YoY) fall in its June quarter standalone net profit to ₹45.44 crore while net interest income (NII) declined 16.3% to ₹1,908.2 crore. Gross NPA stood at 17.3% against 16.8% in the previous quarter while net NPA was at 4.96% compared with 5.03%.

ITC acquires spices maker Sunrise Foods in all-cash deal for ₹2,150 cr ITC Ltd has acquired spices manufacturer Sunrise Foods Private Ltd (SFPL) in an all-cash deal valued at ₹2,150 crore. According to the company, it has acquired shares of SFPL at an "upfront consideration of ₹2,150 crores on a cash-free, debt-free basis".

PM Modi to talk credit flow, economy with heads of banks, NBFCs today Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet heads of top private and public sector banks, non-bank lenders and officials from the finance ministry over videoconference later today to discuss credit flow and steps to revive the economy. An official statement said discussions would include credit products and efficient models for delivery, financial empowerment through technology, prudential practices for stability and sustainability of the financial sector.

Gold prices firm in Asian trade Spot gold was little changed at $1,957.84 per ounce in early deals on Wednesday after prices hit an all-time of $1,980.57 on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures rose 0.5% to $1,954.50.

Oil ticks higher in Asian deals Oil prices rose on Wednesday after an industry report showed a surprise decline in US crude inventories. Brent crude was up by 24 cents, or 0.6%, at $43.46 a barrel, after dropping 0.4% on Tuesday. U.S. oil gained 14 cents, or 0.3%, to $41.18 a barrel, having dropped 1.4% in the previous session.

SGX Nifty futures trade higher SGX Nifty was at 11,336.2 , up 0.3%, in Asian deals, indicating a firm start to domestic benchmark indices. The Sensex closed 558.22 points or 1.47% higher at 38492.95 on Tuesday, and the Nifty rose 168.70 points or 1.52% to close at 11300.50.

Asian stocks under pressure on US stimulus impasse Asian equities were subdued on Wednesday as an impasse in U.S. economic stimulus negotiations pushed global stocks lower and sent investors into safe-haven assets like gold, which hovered near record highs, Reuters reported. U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he did not support everything in a $1 trillion Senate Republican coronavirus relief proposal, a day after it was unveiled by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, although he indicated talks were continuing. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were down 0.14%. Australian S&P/ASX 200 was flat while Japan's Nikkei 225 futures dipped 0.5%.