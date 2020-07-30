Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may see positive start; RIL shares to be in focus

Saudi Arabia may cut oil price as fresh supply meets demand slump Saudi Arabia may have little choice but to reduce the price of its oil as OPEC and allied producers start to ease output curbs amid weakening demand that’s crashed the value of physical supplies, Bloomberg reported. Aramco is expected to cut the official selling price for its flagship Arab Light grade by 48 cents a barrel for September sales to Asia, the median estimate in a survey of eight traders and refiners across the region shows. On Wednesday, Brent crude futures settled at $43.75 a barrel, up 53 cents, or 1.2%. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures settled at $41.27 a barrel, gaining 23 cents, or 0.6%.

Bharti Airtel to be in focus today after June quarter earnings Bharti Airtel on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of ₹15,933 crore for the June quarter as the company undertook a massive ₹11,746 crore charge, primarily for incremental provision and interest related to Supreme Court’s order on adjusted gross revenue definition last year. In the corresponding quarter last year, the communications giant had posted a consolidated loss of ₹2,866 crore. Operationally, the company had a strong quarter despite the covid-19 pandemic causing an unprecedented disruption. Consolidated revenue from operations grew 15.4% year-on-year to ₹23,939 crore. View Full Image

SGX Nifty futures marginally higher SGX Nifty futures were at 11,239.20, up 0.25%, indicating a flat to positive start for domestic indices. The Sensex fell 421.82 points or 1.10% to end at 38071.13, while the Nifty was down 97.60 points or 0.86% at 11202.90.

Asian equities gain in early deals on US Fed rate action Asian stocks saw modest gains in early deals on Thursday following a strong overnight session on the Wall Street after the US Fed signalled more stimulus support for the economy ravaged coronavirus-related disruptions. It keep interest rates at record low which, however, weighed on the dollar. Japan’s Topix index advanced 0.1%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.4%, Shanghai Composite rose 0.2%, South Korea’s Kospi index gained 0.4% and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.7%.

