Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty seen under pressure in line with global peers

India needs further economic reforms to attract more investment: IMF

Concerted efforts by India to strengthen the business climate and encourage investment in the trade have helped to attract investment, but the country needs further economic reforms to ensure sustainable and more inclusive growth, the IMF said on Thursday.

The remarks by the International Monetary Fund’s Chief Spokesperson Gerry Rice came in response to a question on the recent FDI announcements made by companies like Facebook and Google in India.

In recent weeks, several international companies have pledged as much as $20 billion worth of FDI in India, and a whopping $40 billion so far this year.