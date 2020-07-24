Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty seen under pressure in line with global peers

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In today's trade, shares of Axis Bank, AU Small Finance, Lupin, Biocon, Sun Pharma will be in focus
A total of 71 companies including ITC, Asian Paints, and Ambuja Cements will announce their June quarter earnings
Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for latest stock market updates.
24 Jul 2020, 08:31 AM ISTIndia needs further economic reforms to attract more investment: IMF
Concerted efforts by India to strengthen the business climate and encourage investment in the trade have helped to attract investment, but the country needs further economic reforms to ensure sustainable and more inclusive growth, the IMF said on Thursday.
The remarks by the International Monetary Fund’s Chief Spokesperson Gerry Rice came in response to a question on the recent FDI announcements made by companies like Facebook and Google in India.
In recent weeks, several international companies have pledged as much as $20 billion worth of FDI in India, and a whopping $40 billion so far this year.
24 Jul 2020, 08:29 AM ISTIndia to set up solar power park in Sri Lanka
India plans to build a solar power park in Sri Lanka as part of a strategy to project its presence in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) amid Chinese attempts to lure nations into its ‘Belt and Road’ initiative, said two people aware of the development.
Leveraging its solar expertize, India’s largest power generation utility NTPC Ltd plans to set up this project in the island nation under the aegis of International Solar Alliance (ISA).
24 Jul 2020, 08:25 AM ISTIndia restricts public procurement from China, neighbours
The Centre, late on Thursday, restricted public procurement from countries which share a land border with India, citing national security, a move squarely aimed at China.
According to the new order, any bidder from countries sharing a land border with India will be eligible to bid in any procurement whether of goods, services or works only if the bidder is registered with the ‘Competent Authority.’
24 Jul 2020, 08:16 AM ISTSGX Nifty in the red
SGX Nifty futures were down 0.5% at 11,162.00 in Asian trade, indicating a negative start to Indian benchmark indices.
After a muted start, benchmark Indian equity indices had ended near day's high on Thursday led by gains in energy, pharma and auto stocks.
The Sensex had risen 268.95 points or 0.71% to close at 38140.47, while the Nifty advanced 82.90 points or 0.74% to end at 11215.50.
24 Jul 2020, 08:14 AM ISTAsian stocks retreat on concerns over economic recovery
Asian equities were under pressure in early deals on Friday as an unexpected rise in US jobless claims rekindled concern that the recovery in the world’s largest economy has stalled.
Shanghai Composite slid 0.4%, and South Korea’s Kospi was little changed.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined 0.9%, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index slipped 1%.
Japan was shut for a holiday Friday.
24 Jul 2020, 08:08 AM ISTUS equities slump overnight on sell-off in tech stocks
Wall Street slumped on Thursday as investors sold tech shares due to mixed earnings reports and growing signs of a worsening coronavirus pandemic, which could exacerbate a deep economic recession.
The sell-off steepened after a tech watchdog group reported that Apple Inc faces consumer protection investigations in multiple states.
U.S. jobless claims unexpectedly ticked higher to 1.416 million last week, the Labor Department said. The number excludes recipients of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, set to expire on 31 July.
This also weighed on markets.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 353.51 points, or 1.31%, to 26,652.33, the S&P 500 lost 40.36 points, or 1.23%, to 3,235.66 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 244.71 points, or 2.29%, to 10,461.42.