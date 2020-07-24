Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty seen under pressure in line with global peers

India needs further economic reforms to attract more investment: IMF Concerted efforts by India to strengthen the business climate and encourage investment in the trade have helped to attract investment, but the country needs further economic reforms to ensure sustainable and more inclusive growth, the IMF said on Thursday. The remarks by the International Monetary Fund’s Chief Spokesperson Gerry Rice came in response to a question on the recent FDI announcements made by companies like Facebook and Google in India. In recent weeks, several international companies have pledged as much as $20 billion worth of FDI in India, and a whopping $40 billion so far this year.

India to set up solar power park in Sri Lanka India plans to build a solar power park in Sri Lanka as part of a strategy to project its presence in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) amid Chinese attempts to lure nations into its ‘Belt and Road’ initiative, said two people aware of the development. Leveraging its solar expertize, India’s largest power generation utility NTPC Ltd plans to set up this project in the island nation under the aegis of International Solar Alliance (ISA).

India restricts public procurement from China, neighbours The Centre, late on Thursday, restricted public procurement from countries which share a land border with India, citing national security, a move squarely aimed at China. According to the new order, any bidder from countries sharing a land border with India will be eligible to bid in any procurement whether of goods, services or works only if the bidder is registered with the ‘Competent Authority.’

SGX Nifty in the red SGX Nifty futures were down 0.5% at 11,162.00 in Asian trade, indicating a negative start to Indian benchmark indices. After a muted start, benchmark Indian equity indices had ended near day's high on Thursday led by gains in energy, pharma and auto stocks. The Sensex had risen 268.95 points or 0.71% to close at 38140.47, while the Nifty advanced 82.90 points or 0.74% to end at 11215.50.

Asian stocks retreat on concerns over economic recovery Asian equities were under pressure in early deals on Friday as an unexpected rise in US jobless claims rekindled concern that the recovery in the world’s largest economy has stalled. Shanghai Composite slid 0.4%, and South Korea’s Kospi was little changed. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined 0.9%, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index slipped 1%. Japan was shut for a holiday Friday.