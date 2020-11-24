Market LIVE: Indices hold gains; banks, auto stocks among top gainers

Oil prices extend gains on vaccine hopes

Brent crude prices hit their highest levels since March as news of a third promising vaccine candidate spurred hopes of a quick recovery in oil demand, while U.S. President-elect Joe Biden received the go-ahead to begin his presidential transition.

Brent crude futures rose 34 cents, or 0.7%, to $46.40 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude added 38 cents, or 0.9%, to $43.43 a barrel.