Market LIVE: Indices hold gains; banks, auto stocks among top gainers

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
British drugs group AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford said they will seek regulatory approval for their coronavirus vaccine after it showed up to 90% effectiveness
Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for the latest stock market updates.
24 Nov 2020, 11:22 AM ISTNifty Auto surges over 1%
24 Nov 2020, 11:09 AM ISTGold drops to 4-month low on vaccine news, Biden transition: Bloomberg
Spot gold declined as much as 0.9% to $1,821.37 an ounce, the lowest level since July, and traded at $1,825.82 at 1155 am in Singapore. Silver dropped 0.8%, platinum rose 0.6% and palladium fell 0.6%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index retreated 0.1%.
24 Nov 2020, 11:07 AM ISTBrent hits highest since March: Reuters
Brent crude futures rose 43 cents, or 0.9%, to $46.49 a barrel on Tuesday, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude added 45 cents, or 1.1%, to $43.51 a barrel as positive news on vaccine development fuelled hopes of a quicker recovery in demand for oil.
24 Nov 2020, 11:04 AM ISTHDFC Bank among top gainers on Sensex today
Research firm CLSA has retained is buy rating on shares of HDFC Bank and raised the target from ₹1,525 to ₹1,700 per share.
24 Nov 2020, 11:03 AM ISTNifty Pharma only sectoral index in the red
24 Nov 2020, 10:52 AM ISTIndia testfires land attack version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from Andaman and Nicobar Islands territory: ANI
24 Nov 2020, 10:45 AM ISTMarket view: Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking
"The way indices are behaving since the last 5-6 trading sessions, it's a sign of time-wise correction and hence, it's better not to focus more on index specific trades for a while. But still for a compulsive trader, try to buy on declines around supports and vice versa. For the coming session, the support is seen at 12,850-12,800; whereas on the higher side, 12,970-13,100 are the levels to watch out for. The real action still lies in the broader market, which remains to be the flavour."
24 Nov 2020, 10:43 AM ISTOil prices extend gains on vaccine hopes
Brent crude prices hit their highest levels since March as news of a third promising vaccine candidate spurred hopes of a quick recovery in oil demand, while U.S. President-elect Joe Biden received the go-ahead to begin his presidential transition.
Brent crude futures rose 34 cents, or 0.7%, to $46.40 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude added 38 cents, or 0.9%, to $43.43 a barrel.
24 Nov 2020, 10:30 AM ISTSensex contributors at this hour
24 Nov 2020, 10:25 AM ISTIndia reports 37,975 fresh covid cases in last 24 hours, total tally at 91.77 lakh
24 Nov 2020, 10:13 AM ISTBharti Infratel jumps over 5% amid rally in market
24 Nov 2020, 10:10 AM ISTIndia rupee opens flat at 74.11 to a dollar
Indian rupee opened flat at 74.11 per dollar on Tuesday compared with previous close of 74.09, amid a surge in domestic equities.
24 Nov 2020, 10:03 AM ISTNifty view: Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
"We finally achieved the 13000 levels. It is heartening to see that the Nifty is maintaining above it. The markets would attempt 13100-13200 in this rally up which would be a significant resistance zone. We have good support at 12700 so any dip can be utilized to accumulate positions for a target of 13100-13200."
24 Nov 2020, 09:53 AM ISTReliance Industries bucks trend, down 0.6%
24 Nov 2020, 09:52 AM ISTTop gainers/losers on Nifty at this hour
24 Nov 2020, 09:45 AM ISTNifty Bank top performer among sectoral indices
24 Nov 2020, 09:35 AM ISTSensex rallies led by gains in bank stocks
24 Nov 2020, 09:33 AM ISTJio Platforms receives ₹33,737 crore from Google for 7.73% stake
Jio Platforms, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, has received the subscription amount of ₹33,737 crore from Google International LLC (a wholly owned subsidiary of Google LLC), the parent said in an exchange filing.
Jio Platforms has allotted equity shares to Google International LLC following which Google International LLC holds 7.73% of the fully diluted equity share capital of Jio Platforms.
24 Nov 2020, 09:30 AM ISTAll broader market indices in green, India VIX down 0.3%
24 Nov 2020, 09:29 AM ISTNifty sectoral indices at this hour
24 Nov 2020, 09:28 AM ISTMaruti top gainer on Sensex at this hour
Maruti Suzuki has raised production estimate for the rest of the current fiscal, encouraged by strong sales during the just-concluded festive season and a long list of pending orders. Output in November and December was expected to be cut but the company has now guided for 2-11% higher production compared with what it had projected in August for the period.
24 Nov 2020, 09:24 AM ISTIndian equities soar in opening deals
Indian indices jumped in opening deals on Tuesday, with the Nifty hitting a record high of over 13,000.
At 0918am, the Sensex was up 274.67 points or 0.62% at 44351.82, and the Nifty was up 83.50 points or 0.65% at 13010. About 1032 shares advanced, 277 shares declined, and 53 shares are unchanged.
24 Nov 2020, 09:21 AM ISTNifty in opening deals
24 Nov 2020, 09:20 AM ISTMarkets at open
24 Nov 2020, 09:06 AM ISTSensex stocks at pre-open
24 Nov 2020, 09:05 AM ISTNifty at pre-open
24 Nov 2020, 09:05 AM ISTMarkets at pre-open
24 Nov 2020, 08:57 AM ISTExide Industries increase its stake in JV with Swiss firm Leclanche
Exide Industries which makes batteries has made an investment of ₹33.17 crore in in its joint venture (JV) with Swiss firm Leclanche.
With this investment, the stake of Exide Batteries increased from 77.87% to 80.15%, the company said in a regulatory filing.
"With the above investment, the equity shareholding of Exide Industries Ltd(EIL) in JVC (joint venture company) stands increased by another 2.28% from 77.87% to 80.15% of the total paid-up share capital," it added.
24 Nov 2020, 08:37 AM ISTMarket view: Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd
"Markets are currently seeing time-wise correction while we’re seeing noticeable buying in index majors on every dip. Going ahead, upcoming derivatives expiry, global cues and updates on COVID-19 will remain in focus."
24 Nov 2020, 08:36 AM ISTReNew Power, Greenko keen to buy out Chandigarh discom
Two of India’s largest green energy firms, ReNew Power Ventures Pvt. Ltd and Greenko Energy Holdings, are among 10 companies that have shown an interest in buying out Chandigarh’s electricity distribution company (discom), said two people aware of the development.
Their interest in the discom business comes in the backdrop of their strategy to capture value across the electricity business chain. A case in point is sovereign funds GIC Holdings and ADIA-backed Greenko submitting non-binding offers to buy Reliance Infrastructure’s Delhi electricity distribution businesses earlier.
Adani Enterprises, Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, NALCO and SAIL are under the F&O ban for 24 November
24 Nov 2020, 08:14 AM ISTSGX Nifty futures tick higher, eye 13,000
SGX Nifty futures rose 0.3% to 12,989.80, having touched a high of 13,019 earlier in the session.
24 Nov 2020, 08:12 AM ISTAsian equities higher on vaccine hopes
Asian shares were largely higher on Tuesday, encouraged by news on the development of coronavirus vaccines and more assurance for a transition of power in the US to president-elect Joe Biden.
The US federal government recognised Biden as the “apparent winner" of the 3 November elections, giving the green light for cooperation on a transition of power despite efforts by President Donald Trump to overturn the election.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 2.6% to 26,184.48 in early deals. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 1.1% to 6,631.70. South Korea's Kospi added 0.5% to 2,616.70. Hong Kong's Hang Seng inched down 0.1% while the Shanghai Composite slipped 0.3% to 3,405.34.
24 Nov 2020, 08:10 AM ISTWall Street stocks end higher on Yellen nomination, vaccine news
Wall Street stocks advanced Monday following another upbeat announcement about a new coronavirus vaccine and President-elect Joe Biden's selection of Janet Yellen to be treasury secretary.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.1% to 29,591.27. The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.6% to 3,577.59, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.2% to 11,880.63.
British drugs group AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford said they will seek regulatory approval for their coronavirus vaccine after it showed up to 90% effectiveness.