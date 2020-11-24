Market LIVE: Indices hold gains; banks, auto stocks among top gainers

Nifty Auto surges over 1% View Full Image

Gold drops to 4-month low on vaccine news, Biden transition: Bloomberg Spot gold declined as much as 0.9% to $1,821.37 an ounce, the lowest level since July, and traded at $1,825.82 at 1155 am in Singapore. Silver dropped 0.8%, platinum rose 0.6% and palladium fell 0.6%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index retreated 0.1%.

Brent hits highest since March: Reuters Brent crude futures rose 43 cents, or 0.9%, to $46.49 a barrel on Tuesday, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude added 45 cents, or 1.1%, to $43.51 a barrel as positive news on vaccine development fuelled hopes of a quicker recovery in demand for oil.

India testfires land attack version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from Andaman and Nicobar Islands territory: ANI

Market view: Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking "The way indices are behaving since the last 5-6 trading sessions, it's a sign of time-wise correction and hence, it's better not to focus more on index specific trades for a while. But still for a compulsive trader, try to buy on declines around supports and vice versa. For the coming session, the support is seen at 12,850-12,800; whereas on the higher side, 12,970-13,100 are the levels to watch out for. The real action still lies in the broader market, which remains to be the flavour."

Oil prices extend gains on vaccine hopes Brent crude prices hit their highest levels since March as news of a third promising vaccine candidate spurred hopes of a quick recovery in oil demand, while U.S. President-elect Joe Biden received the go-ahead to begin his presidential transition. Brent crude futures rose 34 cents, or 0.7%, to $46.40 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude added 38 cents, or 0.9%, to $43.43 a barrel.

India reports 37,975 fresh covid cases in last 24 hours, total tally at 91.77 lakh

India rupee opens flat at 74.11 to a dollar Indian rupee opened flat at 74.11 per dollar on Tuesday compared with previous close of 74.09, amid a surge in domestic equities.

Nifty view: Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments "We finally achieved the 13000 levels. It is heartening to see that the Nifty is maintaining above it. The markets would attempt 13100-13200 in this rally up which would be a significant resistance zone. We have good support at 12700 so any dip can be utilized to accumulate positions for a target of 13100-13200."

Jio Platforms receives ₹33,737 crore from Google for 7.73% stake Jio Platforms, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, has received the subscription amount of ₹33,737 crore from Google International LLC (a wholly owned subsidiary of Google LLC), the parent said in an exchange filing. Jio Platforms has allotted equity shares to Google International LLC following which Google International LLC holds 7.73% of the fully diluted equity share capital of Jio Platforms.

Maruti top gainer on Sensex at this hour Maruti Suzuki has raised production estimate for the rest of the current fiscal, encouraged by strong sales during the just-concluded festive season and a long list of pending orders. Output in November and December was expected to be cut but the company has now guided for 2-11% higher production compared with what it had projected in August for the period.

Indian equities soar in opening deals Indian indices jumped in opening deals on Tuesday, with the Nifty hitting a record high of over 13,000. At 0918am, the Sensex was up 274.67 points or 0.62% at 44351.82, and the Nifty was up 83.50 points or 0.65% at 13010. About 1032 shares advanced, 277 shares declined, and 53 shares are unchanged.

Exide Industries increase its stake in JV with Swiss firm Leclanche Exide Industries which makes batteries has made an investment of ₹33.17 crore in in its joint venture (JV) with Swiss firm Leclanche. With this investment, the stake of Exide Batteries increased from 77.87% to 80.15%, the company said in a regulatory filing. "With the above investment, the equity shareholding of Exide Industries Ltd(EIL) in JVC (joint venture company) stands increased by another 2.28% from 77.87% to 80.15% of the total paid-up share capital," it added.

Market view: Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd "Markets are currently seeing time-wise correction while we’re seeing noticeable buying in index majors on every dip. Going ahead, upcoming derivatives expiry, global cues and updates on COVID-19 will remain in focus."

ReNew Power, Greenko keen to buy out Chandigarh discom Two of India’s largest green energy firms, ReNew Power Ventures Pvt. Ltd and Greenko Energy Holdings, are among 10 companies that have shown an interest in buying out Chandigarh’s electricity distribution company (discom), said two people aware of the development. Their interest in the discom business comes in the backdrop of their strategy to capture value across the electricity business chain. A case in point is sovereign funds GIC Holdings and ADIA-backed Greenko submitting non-binding offers to buy Reliance Infrastructure’s Delhi electricity distribution businesses earlier.

SGX Nifty futures tick higher, eye 13,000 SGX Nifty futures rose 0.3% to 12,989.80, having touched a high of 13,019 earlier in the session.

Asian equities higher on vaccine hopes Asian shares were largely higher on Tuesday, encouraged by news on the development of coronavirus vaccines and more assurance for a transition of power in the US to president-elect Joe Biden. The US federal government recognised Biden as the “apparent winner" of the 3 November elections, giving the green light for cooperation on a transition of power despite efforts by President Donald Trump to overturn the election. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 2.6% to 26,184.48 in early deals. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 1.1% to 6,631.70. South Korea's Kospi added 0.5% to 2,616.70. Hong Kong's Hang Seng inched down 0.1% while the Shanghai Composite slipped 0.3% to 3,405.34.