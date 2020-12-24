Market LIVE: Indian equity markets seen higher tracking global peers

Market LIVE: Indian equity markets seen higher tracking global peers2 min read . Updated: 24 Dec 2020, 08:18 AM IST
Mrs Bectors Food Specialities, among the leading companies in premium and mid-premium biscuits and bakery segment in north India, is expected to list on stock exchanges today with analysts expecting a bumper debut
Stocks to Watch
Shares of telecom, auto companies, DHFL, IL&FS, among others, will be in focus today.
Mrs Bectors Food Specialities, one of the leading companies in the premium and mid-premium biscuits segment and the premium bakery segment in North India, is expected to list on the stock exchanges today with analysts expecting a bumper debut.
The ₹540.54-crore public issue was subscribed 198.02 times during 15-17 December, the highest subscription seen by IPO in 2020.
Canara Bank and Punjab National Bank are under the F&O ban for 24 December.
SGX Nifty indicate higher start to Indian benchmark
SGX Nifty futures traded at 13,718.50, up a sharp 1.4%, indicating a strong start for Indian benchmarks.
Having opened in the red, Indian benchmark indices quickly reversed losses to surge higher on Wednesday. The Sensex hit a high of 46,513.32 and a low 45,899.10 during the day, while the Nifty moved in the range of 13,432.20-13,619.45. Gains were led by IT, realty and FMCG stocks.
Asian stocks eye gains as Brexit deal hopes grow: Reuters
Asian shares were set to rise on Thursday ahead of the Christmas break, as global investors cheered a potential Brexit deal and economic recovery prospects, largely ignoring U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to veto a long-awaited COVID aid package.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.78% in early trading, while Japan's Nikkei 225 futures were up 0.07%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures inched up 0.17%.
Wall Street stocks shrug off Trump threat to covid aid, end higher
Wall Street stocks finished mostly higher Wednesday, shrugging off a batch of mostly weak economic data and comments from President Donald Trump that risked derailing a giant economic relief package.
Analysts also cited a boost from the announcement that the US has reached an agreement to purchase an additional 100 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19.
