Market LIVE: Indian equity markets seen higher tracking global peers

Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for the latest stock market updates.
Mrs Bectors Food Specialities, one of the leading companies in the premium and mid-premium biscuits segment and the premium bakery segment in North India, is expected to list on the stock exchanges today with analysts expecting a bumper debut.
The ₹540.54-crore public issue was subscribed 198.02 times during 15-17 December, the highest subscription seen by IPO in 2020.
Canara Bank and Punjab National Bank are under the F&O ban for 24 December.
24 Dec 2020, 08:10 AM ISTSGX Nifty indicate higher start to Indian benchmark
SGX Nifty futures traded at 13,718.50, up a sharp 1.4%, indicating a strong start for Indian benchmarks.
Having opened in the red, Indian benchmark indices quickly reversed losses to surge higher on Wednesday. The Sensex hit a high of 46,513.32 and a low 45,899.10 during the day, while the Nifty moved in the range of 13,432.20-13,619.45. Gains were led by IT, realty and FMCG stocks.
24 Dec 2020, 08:07 AM ISTAsian stocks eye gains as Brexit deal hopes grow: Reuters
Asian shares were set to rise on Thursday ahead of the Christmas break, as global investors cheered a potential Brexit deal and economic recovery prospects, largely ignoring U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to veto a long-awaited COVID aid package.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.78% in early trading, while Japan's Nikkei 225 futures were up 0.07%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures inched up 0.17%.
24 Dec 2020, 08:06 AM ISTWall Street stocks shrug off Trump threat to covid aid, end higher
Wall Street stocks finished mostly higher Wednesday, shrugging off a batch of mostly weak economic data and comments from President Donald Trump that risked derailing a giant economic relief package.
Analysts also cited a boost from the announcement that the US has reached an agreement to purchase an additional 100 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19.