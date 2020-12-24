Market LIVE: Indian equity markets seen higher tracking global peers

Stocks to Watch

Shares of telecom, auto companies, DHFL, IL&FS, among others, will be in focus today.

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities, one of the leading companies in the premium and mid-premium biscuits segment and the premium bakery segment in North India, is expected to list on the stock exchanges today with analysts expecting a bumper debut.

The ₹540.54-crore public issue was subscribed 198.02 times during 15-17 December, the highest subscription seen by IPO in 2020.

Canara Bank and Punjab National Bank are under the F&O ban for 24 December.