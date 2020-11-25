Market LIVE: Indian equities to extend gains tracking advances in global peers

Airlines globally to lose $118.5 bn in 2020

Airlines globally will lose a record more than $118.5 billion this calendar year because of the coronavirus pandemic and a muted travel appetite, International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Tuesday. Losses are however expected to narrow to $38.7 billion next year, the industry body said.

IATA expects airline performance to improve in the second half of 2021, though the industry body expects passenger traffic to rebound to 2019 levels only by 2024.