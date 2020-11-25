Market LIVE: Indian equities to extend gains tracking advances in global peers

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Expectations that the global economy will pick pace in 2021 as vaccines become available and hard-hit sectors such as travel and energy begin recovery have cheered investors
25 Nov 2020, 08:43 AM ISTAirlines globally to lose $118.5 bn in 2020
Airlines globally will lose a record more than $118.5 billion this calendar year because of the coronavirus pandemic and a muted travel appetite, International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Tuesday. Losses are however expected to narrow to $38.7 billion next year, the industry body said.
IATA expects airline performance to improve in the second half of 2021, though the industry body expects passenger traffic to rebound to 2019 levels only by 2024.
25 Nov 2020, 08:29 AM ISTNifty view: Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
"The Nifty remained solid throughout the day keeping well above the 13000 level. 13100-13200 can prove to be a resistance zone which could see some profit booking. Since the overall trend of the market continues to remain bullish, traders should focus more on the long side of the market than the short side."
Adani Enterprises, Federal Bank, NALCO, SAIL and Tata Motors are under F&O ban for 25 Nov. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95% of market-wide position limit.
25 Nov 2020, 08:25 AM ISTSGX Nifty trades higher
The SGX Nifty futures were 21 points higher at 13,182, having touched a high of 13,216 earlier in the session.
Indian benchmark indices on Tuesday closed at record highs on continued foreign inflows.
The Nifty50 hit a lifetime high of 13,079.10 points intraday on Tuesday, while the Sensex advanced to an all-time high of 44,601.63. The Sensex ended the day at 44523.02, up 1% or 445.87 points, while Nifty closed at 13055.15%, up 1%.
25 Nov 2020, 08:24 AM ISTAsian stocks rise as investors cheer improved vaccine prospects
Asian stocks rose in early deals on Wednesday, following an overnight rally that saw the Dow Jones benchmark crack 30,000 for the first time as investors cheered a dramatically improved global outlook.
The cheer was driven by increasing confidence that a COVID-19 vaccine will be ready soon and the formal start of U.S. president-elect Joe Biden's transition to the White House, which ends weeks of post-election political uncertainty.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.77% and Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 1.16% in early trading. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures rose 0.24%.
E-mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.17% and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.36%.
25 Nov 2020, 08:18 AM ISTDow tops 30K as US political uncertainty eases
Stocks hit record highs on Tuesday while bitcoin and oil prices also rose as political uncertainty subsided after U.S. President-elect Joe Biden got the formal go-ahead to begin his transition to the White House.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 481.41 points, or 1.63%, to 30,072.68, the S&P 500 gained 53 points, or 1.48%, to 3,630.59 and the Nasdaq Composite added 128.23 points, or 1.08%, to 12,008.86.