Market LIVE: Indian equities to extend gains tracking advances in global peers

Airlines globally to lose $118.5 bn in 2020 Airlines globally will lose a record more than $118.5 billion this calendar year because of the coronavirus pandemic and a muted travel appetite, International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Tuesday. Losses are however expected to narrow to $38.7 billion next year, the industry body said. IATA expects airline performance to improve in the second half of 2021, though the industry body expects passenger traffic to rebound to 2019 levels only by 2024.

Nifty view: Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments "The Nifty remained solid throughout the day keeping well above the 13000 level. 13100-13200 can prove to be a resistance zone which could see some profit booking. Since the overall trend of the market continues to remain bullish, traders should focus more on the long side of the market than the short side."

SGX Nifty trades higher The SGX Nifty futures were 21 points higher at 13,182, having touched a high of 13,216 earlier in the session. Indian benchmark indices on Tuesday closed at record highs on continued foreign inflows. The Nifty50 hit a lifetime high of 13,079.10 points intraday on Tuesday, while the Sensex advanced to an all-time high of 44,601.63. The Sensex ended the day at 44523.02, up 1% or 445.87 points, while Nifty closed at 13055.15%, up 1%.

Asian stocks rise as investors cheer improved vaccine prospects Asian stocks rose in early deals on Wednesday, following an overnight rally that saw the Dow Jones benchmark crack 30,000 for the first time as investors cheered a dramatically improved global outlook. The cheer was driven by increasing confidence that a COVID-19 vaccine will be ready soon and the formal start of U.S. president-elect Joe Biden's transition to the White House, which ends weeks of post-election political uncertainty. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.77% and Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 1.16% in early trading. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures rose 0.24%. E-mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.17% and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.36%.