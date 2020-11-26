Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Market LIVE: Trade choppy, Sensex Nifty back in red; Infosys, Maruti worst hit
On Wednesday, Sensex ended nearly 1,000 points off the day's high and 1.6% lower from previous close at 43,828 while the Nifty lost 197 points to settle at 12,858. (Photo: Reuters)
LIVE UPDATES

Market LIVE: Trade choppy, Sensex Nifty back in red; Infosys, Maruti worst hit

5 min read . Updated: 26 Nov 2020, 11:13 AM IST Rashmi Sanyal

  • Indian indices had opened higher on Thursday but soon gave up gains to tick lower. Nifty IT, Nifty Bank were among the worst hit sectoral indices while Nifty Pharma rose the most

Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for the latest stock market updates.

26 Nov 2020, 11:13:41 AM IST

Siemens stock jumps 9% on strong Q4 operating performance

Siemens Ltd reported a a 4.7% year-on-year fall in net profit to 330.2 crore for the September quarter but was higher than Bloomberg's analysts' consensus estimate of Rs210.10 crore. Similarly, revenue at 3,546.8 was down 9% y-o-y, but ahead of consensus forecast of 3.046 crore.

The company's Q4 Ebitda at 450 crore was 54% above estimates. Ebitda improved 6% y-o-y.

26 Nov 2020, 11:00:46 AM IST

AstraZeneca Pharma India down as parent admits error in vaccine manufacturing

AstraZeneca and Oxford University on Wednesday acknowledged a manufacturing error about preliminary results of their experimental COVID-19 vaccine. A statement saying the vaccine appeared to be 70% effective came days after the shots were describe to appear 90% effective.

26 Nov 2020, 10:56:25 AM IST

DHFL jumps 5% as net loss narrows in September quarter

The mortgage lender reported a net loss of 2,122.7 crore for the September compared to a loss of 6,640.2 crore (YoY) in the year-ago period. Revenue was up 4.7% at 2,204.8 crore as against 2,106.7 crore (YoY).

26 Nov 2020, 10:47:46 AM IST

Nifty Pharma rises most among sectoral indices

26 Nov 2020, 10:44:52 AM IST

26/11: US says it stands with India and remains resolute in fight against terrorism, reports PTI

26 Nov 2020, 10:37:08 AM IST

India's covid case count rises to 92,66,706 with 44,489 new infections

With 524 new deaths, toll at 1,35,223 . Total active cases at 4,52,344.

26 Nov 2020, 10:31:09 AM IST

Laurus Labs up over 2% on acquisition of Richcore Lifesciences

26 Nov 2020, 10:22:42 AM IST

Nifty IT worst hit among sectoral indices

26 Nov 2020, 10:21:36 AM IST

Nifty broad market indices

26 Nov 2020, 10:18:38 AM IST

Nivar weakens to severe cyclonic storm after landfall early on Thursday

26 Nov 2020, 10:06:55 AM IST

InterGlobe Aviation down over 3%; Citi downgrades stock to sell

26 Nov 2020, 10:04:53 AM IST

Rupee opens at 73.83 to a dollar vs previous close of 73.91/dollar

26 Nov 2020, 10:01:05 AM IST

Amazon warehouse workers in Germany to go on 3-day strike on Black Friday

26 Nov 2020, 09:49:42 AM IST

UK's car output slumps 18% in October: Reuters

Car production in the UK slumped an annual 18.2% in October as the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown measures continue to hit demand, a trade industry body said on Thursday.

A total of 110,179 cars rolled off assembly lines last month leaving output in the first 10 months of the year down a third at 743,003 vehicles, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

26 Nov 2020, 09:40:49 AM IST

Nifty view: Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

"After a long time traders were struck by nervousness yesterday when the Nifty broke down over 200 points from the high. The support of 12800 has still not been violated and hence traders can continue holding their positions with a trailing stop loss. If we break 12800, we could drop further to 12500. If we resume the existing uptrend from the current level, we can head to 13200."

26 Nov 2020, 09:36:40 AM IST

HDFC Bank up 0.8%

On Wednesday, HDFC Bank had crossed 8 trillion in market capitalisation intraday having hit a high of 1,464 apiece. The stock, however, erased all gains at closing, in line with the trend in broader market. The scrip had closed 2.5% lower at 1,402.65 apiece.

26 Nov 2020, 09:34:25 AM IST

Top gainers/losers on Sensex

26 Nov 2020, 09:24:05 AM IST

Nifty in opening deals

26 Nov 2020, 09:22:52 AM IST

Markets at open

26 Nov 2020, 09:09:40 AM IST

Sensex check

26 Nov 2020, 09:07:18 AM IST

Nifty in pre-open trade

26 Nov 2020, 09:06:38 AM IST

Market at pre-open

26 Nov 2020, 08:48:33 AM IST

Trade unions, bank workers to go on nationwide strike today

At least 10 central trade unions and many bank employees’ unions will go on a nationwide strike on Thursday, opposing disinvestment in profit-making state-run enterprises and the recently approved labour and farm reforms.

Hundreds of their affiliate unions in states, industrial clusters, coal mines, steel factories, manufacturing belts as well as informal workers’ groups, farmers’ groups and government scheme workers are set to join the nationwide protest.

26 Nov 2020, 08:46:35 AM IST

Fed weighs boosting bond purchases: AP

At their meeting earlier this month, Federal Reserve officials discussed possible future adjustments to the central bank's monthly bond purchases to boost the economy.

The Fed on Wednesday released minutes of its Nov. 4-5 meeting revealing that while officials believed that no changes were needed to the bond purchase program at that time, “they recognized that circumstances could shift to warrant such adjustments."

The Fed since June has been buying $120 billion in bonds each month to keep downward pressure on long-term interest rates as a way of giving the economy a boost as it struggles to emerge from a deep recession.

26 Nov 2020, 08:39:39 AM IST

Oil prices gain on vaccine hopes, demand revival: Reuters

US oil rose for a fifth day on Thursday as a surprise drop in crude inventories extended a rally driven by hopes that vaccines would end the coronavirus pandemic and revive fuel demand.

Brent was up by 20 cents, or 0.4%, at $48.81 a barrel, after rising around 1.6% in the previous session. West Texas Intermediate crude was up by 14 cents, or 0.3%, at $45.85, having gained 1.8% on Wednesday.

26 Nov 2020, 08:33:02 AM IST

Stocks to Watch

HDFC Bank, DHFL, L&T, and shares of aviation companies will be in focus today.

Canara Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, NALCO, SAIL, Tata Motors are under F&O ban for 26 Nov. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.

Indian stock markets may see a subdued start on Thursday given mixed global cues and because of the expiry of the November F&O series.

26 Nov 2020, 08:31:11 AM IST

SGX Nifty largely flat in early deals

The SGX Nifty futures traded at 12,978.80, up 0.04%, indicating a subdued start for Indian benchmark indices.

On Wednesday, the Sensex ended at 43,828.10, down 694.92 points, or 1.56%, while the Nifty50 index closed at 12,858.40, down 196.75 points, or 1.51% lower.

26 Nov 2020, 08:24:58 AM IST

Asian equities trade mixed Thursday on Wall Street cues

Asian shares were mixed Thursday, after Wall Street took a pause from the optimism underlined in a record-setting climb earlier in the week.

A reality check appeared to be setting in amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and a batch of discouraging data on the U.S. economy, including jobless numbers.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.3% to 26,381.16 in morning trading. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.2% to 6,669.70, but South Korea's Kospi edged up 0.1% to 2,604.79. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipped nearly 0.1% to 26,647.35, while the Shanghai Composite was up 0.1% at 3,367.16.

26 Nov 2020, 08:22:56 AM IST

US markets retreat from highs on rise in jobless claims, covid cases

The S&P 500 and the Dow retreated on Wednesday as a surprise rise in weekly jobless claims added to signs the recovery of the labor market was stalling amid a surge in COVID-19 infections, Reuters reported.

The Labor Department's report showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits last week increased to 778,000 from 748,000 in the prior week. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 730,000 applications.

On the Wall Street overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.58%, the S&P 500 lost 0.16% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.47%.

