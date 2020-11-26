Market LIVE: Trade choppy, Sensex Nifty back in red; Infosys, Maruti worst hit

Siemens stock jumps 9% on strong Q4 operating performance

Siemens Ltd reported a a 4.7% year-on-year fall in net profit to ₹330.2 crore for the September quarter but was higher than Bloomberg's analysts' consensus estimate of Rs210.10 crore. Similarly, revenue at ₹3,546.8 was down 9% y-o-y, but ahead of consensus forecast of ₹3.046 crore.

The company's Q4 Ebitda at ₹450 crore was 54% above estimates. Ebitda improved 6% y-o-y.

