Market LIVE: Trade choppy, Sensex Nifty back in red; Infosys, Maruti worst hit

Siemens stock jumps 9% on strong Q4 operating performance Siemens Ltd reported a a 4.7% year-on-year fall in net profit to ₹330.2 crore for the September quarter but was higher than Bloomberg's analysts' consensus estimate of Rs210.10 crore. Similarly, revenue at ₹3,546.8 was down 9% y-o-y, but ahead of consensus forecast of ₹3.046 crore. The company's Q4 Ebitda at ₹450 crore was 54% above estimates. Ebitda improved 6% y-o-y.

AstraZeneca Pharma India down as parent admits error in vaccine manufacturing AstraZeneca and Oxford University on Wednesday acknowledged a manufacturing error about preliminary results of their experimental COVID-19 vaccine. A statement saying the vaccine appeared to be 70% effective came days after the shots were describe to appear 90% effective.

DHFL jumps 5% as net loss narrows in September quarter The mortgage lender reported a net loss of ₹2,122.7 crore for the September compared to a loss of ₹6,640.2 crore (YoY) in the year-ago period. Revenue was up 4.7% at ₹2,204.8 crore as against ₹2,106.7 crore (YoY).

26/11: US says it stands with India and remains resolute in fight against terrorism, reports PTI

India's covid case count rises to 92,66,706 with 44,489 new infections With 524 new deaths, toll at 1,35,223 . Total active cases at 4,52,344.

Nivar weakens to severe cyclonic storm after landfall early on Thursday

Rupee opens at 73.83 to a dollar vs previous close of 73.91/dollar

Amazon warehouse workers in Germany to go on 3-day strike on Black Friday

UK's car output slumps 18% in October: Reuters Car production in the UK slumped an annual 18.2% in October as the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown measures continue to hit demand, a trade industry body said on Thursday. A total of 110,179 cars rolled off assembly lines last month leaving output in the first 10 months of the year down a third at 743,003 vehicles, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Nifty view: Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments "After a long time traders were struck by nervousness yesterday when the Nifty broke down over 200 points from the high. The support of 12800 has still not been violated and hence traders can continue holding their positions with a trailing stop loss. If we break 12800, we could drop further to 12500. If we resume the existing uptrend from the current level, we can head to 13200."

HDFC Bank up 0.8% On Wednesday, HDFC Bank had crossed ₹8 trillion in market capitalisation intraday having hit a high of ₹1,464 apiece. The stock, however, erased all gains at closing, in line with the trend in broader market. The scrip had closed 2.5% lower at ₹1,402.65 apiece.

Trade unions, bank workers to go on nationwide strike today At least 10 central trade unions and many bank employees’ unions will go on a nationwide strike on Thursday, opposing disinvestment in profit-making state-run enterprises and the recently approved labour and farm reforms. Hundreds of their affiliate unions in states, industrial clusters, coal mines, steel factories, manufacturing belts as well as informal workers’ groups, farmers’ groups and government scheme workers are set to join the nationwide protest.

Fed weighs boosting bond purchases: AP At their meeting earlier this month, Federal Reserve officials discussed possible future adjustments to the central bank's monthly bond purchases to boost the economy. The Fed on Wednesday released minutes of its Nov. 4-5 meeting revealing that while officials believed that no changes were needed to the bond purchase program at that time, “they recognized that circumstances could shift to warrant such adjustments." The Fed since June has been buying $120 billion in bonds each month to keep downward pressure on long-term interest rates as a way of giving the economy a boost as it struggles to emerge from a deep recession.

Oil prices gain on vaccine hopes, demand revival: Reuters US oil rose for a fifth day on Thursday as a surprise drop in crude inventories extended a rally driven by hopes that vaccines would end the coronavirus pandemic and revive fuel demand. Brent was up by 20 cents, or 0.4%, at $48.81 a barrel, after rising around 1.6% in the previous session. West Texas Intermediate crude was up by 14 cents, or 0.3%, at $45.85, having gained 1.8% on Wednesday.

SGX Nifty largely flat in early deals The SGX Nifty futures traded at 12,978.80, up 0.04%, indicating a subdued start for Indian benchmark indices. On Wednesday, the Sensex ended at 43,828.10, down 694.92 points, or 1.56%, while the Nifty50 index closed at 12,858.40, down 196.75 points, or 1.51% lower.

Asian equities trade mixed Thursday on Wall Street cues Asian shares were mixed Thursday, after Wall Street took a pause from the optimism underlined in a record-setting climb earlier in the week. A reality check appeared to be setting in amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and a batch of discouraging data on the U.S. economy, including jobless numbers. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.3% to 26,381.16 in morning trading. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.2% to 6,669.70, but South Korea's Kospi edged up 0.1% to 2,604.79. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipped nearly 0.1% to 26,647.35, while the Shanghai Composite was up 0.1% at 3,367.16.