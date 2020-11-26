Market LIVE: Trade choppy, Sensex Nifty back in red; Infosys, Maruti worst hit

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Indian indices had opened higher on Thursday but soon gave up gains to tick lower. Nifty IT, Nifty Bank were among the worst hit sectoral indices while Nifty Pharma rose the most
26 Nov 2020, 11:13 AM ISTSiemens stock jumps 9% on strong Q4 operating performance
Siemens Ltd reported a a 4.7% year-on-year fall in net profit to ₹330.2 crore for the September quarter but was higher than Bloomberg's analysts' consensus estimate of Rs210.10 crore. Similarly, revenue at ₹3,546.8 was down 9% y-o-y, but ahead of consensus forecast of ₹3.046 crore.
The company's Q4 Ebitda at ₹450 crore was 54% above estimates. Ebitda improved 6% y-o-y.
26 Nov 2020, 11:00 AM ISTAstraZeneca Pharma India down as parent admits error in vaccine manufacturing
AstraZeneca and Oxford University on Wednesday acknowledged a manufacturing error about preliminary results of their experimental COVID-19 vaccine. A statement saying the vaccine appeared to be 70% effective came days after the shots were describe to appear 90% effective.
26 Nov 2020, 10:56 AM ISTDHFL jumps 5% as net loss narrows in September quarter
The mortgage lender reported a net loss of ₹2,122.7 crore for the September compared to a loss of ₹6,640.2 crore (YoY) in the year-ago period. Revenue was up 4.7% at ₹2,204.8 crore as against ₹2,106.7 crore (YoY).
26 Nov 2020, 10:47 AM ISTNifty Pharma rises most among sectoral indices
26 Nov 2020, 10:44 AM IST26/11: US says it stands with India and remains resolute in fight against terrorism, reports PTI
26 Nov 2020, 10:37 AM ISTIndia's covid case count rises to 92,66,706 with 44,489 new infections
With 524 new deaths, toll at 1,35,223 . Total active cases at 4,52,344.
26 Nov 2020, 10:31 AM ISTLaurus Labs up over 2% on acquisition of Richcore Lifesciences
26 Nov 2020, 10:22 AM ISTNifty IT worst hit among sectoral indices
26 Nov 2020, 10:21 AM ISTNifty broad market indices
26 Nov 2020, 10:18 AM ISTNivar weakens to severe cyclonic storm after landfall early on Thursday
26 Nov 2020, 10:06 AM ISTInterGlobe Aviation down over 3%; Citi downgrades stock to sell
26 Nov 2020, 10:04 AM ISTRupee opens at 73.83 to a dollar vs previous close of 73.91/dollar
26 Nov 2020, 10:01 AM ISTAmazon warehouse workers in Germany to go on 3-day strike on Black Friday
26 Nov 2020, 09:49 AM ISTUK's car output slumps 18% in October: Reuters
Car production in the UK slumped an annual 18.2% in October as the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown measures continue to hit demand, a trade industry body said on Thursday.
A total of 110,179 cars rolled off assembly lines last month leaving output in the first 10 months of the year down a third at 743,003 vehicles, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).
26 Nov 2020, 09:40 AM ISTNifty view: Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
"After a long time traders were struck by nervousness yesterday when the Nifty broke down over 200 points from the high. The support of 12800 has still not been violated and hence traders can continue holding their positions with a trailing stop loss. If we break 12800, we could drop further to 12500. If we resume the existing uptrend from the current level, we can head to 13200."
26 Nov 2020, 09:36 AM ISTHDFC Bank up 0.8%
On Wednesday, HDFC Bank had crossed ₹8 trillion in market capitalisation intraday having hit a high of ₹1,464 apiece. The stock, however, erased all gains at closing, in line with the trend in broader market. The scrip had closed 2.5% lower at ₹1,402.65 apiece.
26 Nov 2020, 09:34 AM ISTTop gainers/losers on Sensex
26 Nov 2020, 09:24 AM ISTNifty in opening deals
26 Nov 2020, 09:22 AM ISTMarkets at open
26 Nov 2020, 09:09 AM ISTSensex check
26 Nov 2020, 09:07 AM ISTNifty in pre-open trade
26 Nov 2020, 09:06 AM ISTMarket at pre-open
26 Nov 2020, 08:48 AM ISTTrade unions, bank workers to go on nationwide strike today
At least 10 central trade unions and many bank employees’ unions will go on a nationwide strike on Thursday, opposing disinvestment in profit-making state-run enterprises and the recently approved labour and farm reforms.
Hundreds of their affiliate unions in states, industrial clusters, coal mines, steel factories, manufacturing belts as well as informal workers’ groups, farmers’ groups and government scheme workers are set to join the nationwide protest.
26 Nov 2020, 08:46 AM ISTFed weighs boosting bond purchases: AP
At their meeting earlier this month, Federal Reserve officials discussed possible future adjustments to the central bank's monthly bond purchases to boost the economy.
The Fed on Wednesday released minutes of its Nov. 4-5 meeting revealing that while officials believed that no changes were needed to the bond purchase program at that time, “they recognized that circumstances could shift to warrant such adjustments."
The Fed since June has been buying $120 billion in bonds each month to keep downward pressure on long-term interest rates as a way of giving the economy a boost as it struggles to emerge from a deep recession.
26 Nov 2020, 08:39 AM ISTOil prices gain on vaccine hopes, demand revival: Reuters
US oil rose for a fifth day on Thursday as a surprise drop in crude inventories extended a rally driven by hopes that vaccines would end the coronavirus pandemic and revive fuel demand.
Brent was up by 20 cents, or 0.4%, at $48.81 a barrel, after rising around 1.6% in the previous session. West Texas Intermediate crude was up by 14 cents, or 0.3%, at $45.85, having gained 1.8% on Wednesday.
Canara Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, NALCO, SAIL, Tata Motors are under F&O ban for 26 Nov. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.
Indian stock markets may see a subdued start on Thursday given mixed global cues and because of the expiry of the November F&O series.
26 Nov 2020, 08:31 AM ISTSGX Nifty largely flat in early deals
The SGX Nifty futures traded at 12,978.80, up 0.04%, indicating a subdued start for Indian benchmark indices.
On Wednesday, the Sensex ended at 43,828.10, down 694.92 points, or 1.56%, while the Nifty50 index closed at 12,858.40, down 196.75 points, or 1.51% lower.
26 Nov 2020, 08:24 AM ISTAsian equities trade mixed Thursday on Wall Street cues
Asian shares were mixed Thursday, after Wall Street took a pause from the optimism underlined in a record-setting climb earlier in the week.
A reality check appeared to be setting in amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and a batch of discouraging data on the U.S. economy, including jobless numbers.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.3% to 26,381.16 in morning trading. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.2% to 6,669.70, but South Korea's Kospi edged up 0.1% to 2,604.79. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipped nearly 0.1% to 26,647.35, while the Shanghai Composite was up 0.1% at 3,367.16.
26 Nov 2020, 08:22 AM ISTUS markets retreat from highs on rise in jobless claims, covid cases
The S&P 500 and the Dow retreated on Wednesday as a surprise rise in weekly jobless claims added to signs the recovery of the labor market was stalling amid a surge in COVID-19 infections, Reuters reported.
The Labor Department's report showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits last week increased to 778,000 from 748,000 in the prior week. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 730,000 applications.
On the Wall Street overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.58%, the S&P 500 lost 0.16% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.47%.