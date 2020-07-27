Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may be under pressure in line with global peers

Mistry family in talks with investors to raise ₹4,000 crore

The Mistry family is in talks with several investors to raise up to ₹4,000 crore by selling part of its stake in Sterling and Wilson Solar (SWSL), and also with Canadian financial powerhouse, Brookfield, to raise debt against its Tata Sons shares.

The proceeds will be used to reduce the group’s debt and repay dues to SWSL, Business Standard reported citing a source close to the development.