Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may be under pressure in line with global peers

Wall Street stocks retreated on Friday and Asian equities were under pressure on Monday due to rising US-China tensions
27 Jul 2020, 08:40:24 AM IST
Mistry family in talks with investors to raise ₹4,000 crore
The Mistry family is in talks with several investors to raise up to ₹4,000 crore by selling part of its stake in Sterling and Wilson Solar (SWSL), and also with Canadian financial powerhouse, Brookfield, to raise debt against its Tata Sons shares.
The proceeds will be used to reduce the group’s debt and repay dues to SWSL, Business Standard reported citing a source close to the development.
27 Jul 2020, 08:33:12 AM IST
Global oil prices weak
Oil edged lower after a weekly gain as investors weighed worsening relations between Washington and Beijing and the prospect of more supply against a weakening dollar and signs the virus is easing in the U.S, Bloomberg reported.
Futures in New York fell toward $41 a barrel after rising 1.7% last week. U.S.-China tensions simmered over the weekend,
27 Jul 2020, 08:29:57 AM IST
Gold hits record high
Spot gold climbed to an all-time high as the dollar plunged and risk appetite worsened due to concerns about the global economic recovery. Futures also touched a record as a contract roll provided a further boost to its rally.
Spot gold rose to $1,928.40 an ounce, topping the previous all-time high of $1,921.17 set in 2011.
Futures also touched a record and traded at $1,946.90.
Aviation stocks are also likely to be in focus as India mulls further easing of restrictions on B2B travel from select countries
Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tech Mahindra, India Cements, Marico, Bharti Infratel, among others, will announce earnings today.
27 Jul 2020, 08:12:40 AM IST
SGX Nifty futures up marginally
SGX Nifty futures were up 0.3% at 11,207.20, indicating a subdued start to domestic indices.
On Friday, the BSE Sensex ended at 38,128.90, down 11.57 or 0.03% and the Nifty closed at 11,194.15 down 21.30 points or 0.19%.
27 Jul 2020, 08:10:14 AM IST
Asian equities under pressure on worsening US-China spat
Asian shares came under pressure in early deals on Monday as tit-for-tat consulate closures in China and the United States fanned worries about worsening diplomatic ties between the world's two largest economies.
S&P500 futures dropped 0.2% while Nasdaq futures lost 0.3%. Japan's Nikkei fell 1.3%, re-opening after a long weekend.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat.
27 Jul 2020, 08:07:37 AM IST
US equities ended lower Friday as earnings, pandemic weigh
Wall Street retreated on Friday, heading into the weekend with a broad sell-off due to weak earnings, surging coronavirus cases and geopolitical uncertainties, Reuters reported.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 182.44 points, or 0.68%, to 26,469.89, the S&P 500 lost 20.03 points, or 0.62%, to 3,215.63 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 98.24 points, or 0.94%, to 10,363.18.
Of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, all but consumer discretionary closed in the red. Tech was the biggest percentage loser.