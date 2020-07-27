Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may be under pressure in line with global peers

Mistry family in talks with investors to raise ₹4,000 crore The Mistry family is in talks with several investors to raise up to ₹4,000 crore by selling part of its stake in Sterling and Wilson Solar (SWSL), and also with Canadian financial powerhouse, Brookfield, to raise debt against its Tata Sons shares. The proceeds will be used to reduce the group’s debt and repay dues to SWSL, Business Standard reported citing a source close to the development.

Global oil prices weak Oil edged lower after a weekly gain as investors weighed worsening relations between Washington and Beijing and the prospect of more supply against a weakening dollar and signs the virus is easing in the U.S, Bloomberg reported. Futures in New York fell toward $41 a barrel after rising 1.7% last week. U.S.-China tensions simmered over the weekend,

Gold hits record high Spot gold climbed to an all-time high as the dollar plunged and risk appetite worsened due to concerns about the global economic recovery. Futures also touched a record as a contract roll provided a further boost to its rally. Spot gold rose to $1,928.40 an ounce, topping the previous all-time high of $1,921.17 set in 2011. Futures also touched a record and traded at $1,946.90.

SGX Nifty futures up marginally SGX Nifty futures were up 0.3% at 11,207.20, indicating a subdued start to domestic indices. On Friday, the BSE Sensex ended at 38,128.90, down 11.57 or 0.03% and the Nifty closed at 11,194.15 down 21.30 points or 0.19%.

Asian equities under pressure on worsening US-China spat Asian shares came under pressure in early deals on Monday as tit-for-tat consulate closures in China and the United States fanned worries about worsening diplomatic ties between the world's two largest economies. S&P500 futures dropped 0.2% while Nasdaq futures lost 0.3%. Japan's Nikkei fell 1.3%, re-opening after a long weekend. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat.