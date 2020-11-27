Market LIVE: Indian equities seen higher amid caution ahead of GDP data

SGX Nifty trading above 13K

SGX Nifty futures traded 0.24% higher at 13,063.20 points, indicating a gap-up opening for Indian benchmark indices.

Benchmark indices staged a recovery on Friday, recouping previous losses, to end the day higher, with Nifty ending the November series a tad below 13,000.

At close, the Sensex was up 431.64 points or 0.98% at 44,259.74, and the Nifty rose 128.60 points or 1% to 12,987.