Market LIVE: Indian equities seen higher amid caution ahead of GDP data

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
SBI chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara has said he expects the Indian economy to have shrunk 8-9% in Jul-Sep, less than the 23.9% contraction seen in June quarter. The GDP data for the September quarter is due later on Friday
Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for the latest stock market updates
SBI chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara has said he expects the Indian economy to have shrunk 8-9% in Jul-Sep, less than the 23.9% contraction seen in June quarter. The GDP data for the September quarter is due later on Friday.
27 Nov 2020, 08:21 AM ISTSGX Nifty trading above 13K
SGX Nifty futures traded 0.24% higher at 13,063.20 points, indicating a gap-up opening for Indian benchmark indices.
Benchmark indices staged a recovery on Friday, recouping previous losses, to end the day higher, with Nifty ending the November series a tad below 13,000.
At close, the Sensex was up 431.64 points or 0.98% at 44,259.74, and the Nifty rose 128.60 points or 1% to 12,987.
27 Nov 2020, 08:15 AM ISTAsian shares stall rally as investors weigh vaccine rollout
Asian shares stalled near record highs on Friday as investors weighed renewed doubts about a highly-anticipated coronavirus vaccine against hopes that some of the region's economies will recovery quicker than their Western peers.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.11% but remained with striking distance of a life-time peak touched this week. Australian shares were down 0.56%. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.12% in choppy trade.