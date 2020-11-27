Market LIVE: Indian equities seen higher amid caution ahead of GDP data

SGX Nifty trading above 13K SGX Nifty futures traded 0.24% higher at 13,063.20 points, indicating a gap-up opening for Indian benchmark indices. Benchmark indices staged a recovery on Friday, recouping previous losses, to end the day higher, with Nifty ending the November series a tad below 13,000. At close, the Sensex was up 431.64 points or 0.98% at 44,259.74, and the Nifty rose 128.60 points or 1% to 12,987.

Asian shares stall rally as investors weigh vaccine rollout Asian shares stalled near record highs on Friday as investors weighed renewed doubts about a highly-anticipated coronavirus vaccine against hopes that some of the region's economies will recovery quicker than their Western peers. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.11% but remained with striking distance of a life-time peak touched this week. Australian shares were down 0.56%. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.12% in choppy trade.