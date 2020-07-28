Market LIVE: Pares some gains; Sensex up 150 points; Nifty below 11,200

Tech Mahindra to be in focus today

Information technology services provider Tech Mahindra on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹972 crore for the first quarter of fiscal 2021, up 20.9% sequentially and 1.4% year-on-year.

Revenue from operations grew to ₹9,106 crore, down 4% sequentially but up 5.2% from the year-ago period.

June quarter earnings beat consensus estimates which had pegged revenue at ₹9,000.40 crore and net profit at ₹748.50 crore.