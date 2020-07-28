Market LIVE: Pares some gains; Sensex up 150 points; Nifty below 11,200

Nifty sectoral indices View Full Image

IndusInd Bank up over 2% ahead of Q1 earnings View Full Image

Tech Mahindra top gainer on Sensex as Q1 results beat estimates View Full Image

Nifty broad market indices in early deals View Full Image

Top gainers/losers on Nifty View Full Image

Sensex stocks in early deals View Full Image

Nifty at open View Full Image

Sensex in opening deals View Full Image

Sensex stocks at pre-open View Full Image

Nifty at pre-open View Full Image

Sensex at pre-open View Full Image

Tech Mahindra to be in focus today Information technology services provider Tech Mahindra on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹972 crore for the first quarter of fiscal 2021, up 20.9% sequentially and 1.4% year-on-year. Revenue from operations grew to ₹9,106 crore, down 4% sequentially but up 5.2% from the year-ago period. June quarter earnings beat consensus estimates which had pegged revenue at ₹9,000.40 crore and net profit at ₹748.50 crore.

RIL in focus; company may buy Future Group’s retail biz for ₹27,000 crore Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is close to buying Future Group’s retail assets for ₹24,000-27,000 crore to bolster its position in India’s retail segment, according to two people familiar with the details of the deal. The estimated deal value includes the liabilities of Future Group that Reliance plans to absorb, the people said on condition of anonymity. Five listed entities, including Future Retail Ltd, Future Consumer, Future Lifestyle Fashions, Future Supply Chain and Future Market Networks, will be merged into Future Enterprises Ltd (FEL) before the sale of the assets, the people said on condition of anonymity.

Market view: Shrikant Chouhan, executive vice president, Equity Technical Research, Kotak Securities

"Our stock indices mirrored the volatility in global markets. The Nifty ended lower (on Monday) mainly due to weakness in financial and pharmaceutical stocks. Consolidation in the market is on the verge of breaking down in the near future. One needs to be careful when adding long positions at high levels. Buying on dips should only be on large supports such as 10900 or 10800. Avoid shopping on minor repairs. The resistance exists at 11300/11350 levels."

Sebi slaps ₹1 crore fine on CARE Ratings in RCom case: PTI Markets regulator Sebi has imposed a penalty of ₹1 crore on CARE Ratings in connection with lapses in assigning credit rating to non-convertible debentures of Reliance Communications (RCom), Press Trust of India reported. The case relates to default committed by RCom on the repayment of principal amount of ₹375 crore and interest of ₹9.7 crore due in February 2017 and March 2017, respectively. In May 2017, CARE Ratings had downgraded ratings assigned to non-convertible debentures (NCDs) issued by RCom to default. Sebi found that CARE Ratings had failed to monitor the factors affecting the creditworthiness of RCom in a timely manner, resulting in significant delay in conducting the rating process and downgrading the rating.

SGX Nifty futures higher SGX Nifty futures were at 11,175.30, up 0.54%, indicating a strong start to domestic benchmark indices. On Monday, the Sensex had closed 194.17 points or 0.51% lower at 37934.73, and the Nifty fell 62.40 points or 0.56% to end at 11131.80.

Major Asian indices tick higher in early deals Asian equities rose on Tuesday in early deals following overnight gains in US peers and on expectations that the Federal Reserve will reinforce its dovish message this week amid stimulus talks. S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% while Japan's Topix index rose 0.2%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index climbed 0.7%, the South Korean Kospi rose 1.7%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.7%. Shanghai Composite Index added 0.7%.