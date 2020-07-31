Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty inch higher; tech stocks gain, RIL, HDFC twins drag

Domestic commercial vehicle sales to touch a decade-low in FY21: Icra

Commercial vehicle sales in India is expected to decline 25-28% and touch a decade's low in FY21 due to the pandemic-induced disruption, ratings agency Icra has said.

Manufacturers of trucks and buses, already reeling under a sharp drop in volumes due to the economic slowdown and revision in load carrying norms, have seen their businesses take a further hit because of the coronavirus pandemic.