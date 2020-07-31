Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty inch higher; tech stocks gain, RIL, HDFC twins drag

Domestic commercial vehicle sales to touch a decade-low in FY21: Icra Commercial vehicle sales in India is expected to decline 25-28% and touch a decade's low in FY21 due to the pandemic-induced disruption, ratings agency Icra has said. Manufacturers of trucks and buses, already reeling under a sharp drop in volumes due to the economic slowdown and revision in load carrying norms, have seen their businesses take a further hit because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nifty view: Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking "We’re not surprised by the recent profit-taking phase and expect further correction ahead. Markets will first react to the index heavyweight, Reliance results in the early trade on Friday i.e. July 31 and that may set the tone for the rest of the session. Traders should keep a close eye on 11,050 in Nifty as its breakdown would trigger a fresh decline towards 10,950 levels else consolidation will continue. Traders should prefer hedged bets and maintain positions on both sides."

RIL worst hit stock on Sensex as of now

Gilead plans to make two million Remdesivir doses this year: Bloomberg Gilead Sciences Inc. has said it expects to make more than 2 million doses of covid-19 treatment remdesivir by the end of the year. In May, the antiviral therapy received an emergency-use authorization to treat Covid-19 after a major trial found it sped recovery by about four days in hospitalized patients. It is already being used in clinical practice.

Tata Motors marginally higher ahead of June quarter numbers

Nifty losers/gainers

Top gainers/losers on Sensex

Nifty check

Market check

India gold prices higher Gold and silver prices rose in Indian markets after taking a breather in the previous session. On MCX, October gold futures were up 0.83% at ₹53,216 per 10 gram while silver futures surged 1.4% to ₹63,535 per kg. Gold has hit new highs this week, driven by a rally in global markets. In global markets, gold prices were steady today as a softer US dollar and concerns over mounting coronavirus cases supported the safe-haven demand of the metal. Spot gold was steady at $1,958.99 per ounce while US gold futures rose 0.5% to $1,953. So far this month, gold has risen 10%, its biggest percentage rise in over four years.

Sensex stocks at pre-open

Nifty check

Market check

At 85.9%, Delhi's covid-19 recovery rate is best in India Sixteen states and UTs, including Delhi, Gujarat Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh, have a covid-19 recovery rate higher than the national average of 64.44%, the Union health ministry said as India's case count rose to 15,83,792 and the death toll touched 34,968. With 32,553 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, total recoveries have jumped to 10,20,582. The recovery rate today stands at 64.44% while the gap between recovered patients and active cases stands at 4,92,340.

Tata Capital Growth to invest ₹225 crore in Biocon Biologics for 0.85% stake Tata Capital Growth Fund will invest around $30 million ( ₹225 Crore) in Biocon Biologics for an equity stake of 0.85%, valuing the entity at $3.5 billion, parent Biocon Ltd said in a notification to the exchanges. The transaction is subject to standard condition precedents and approvals. After the completion of this transaction, Biocon will hold 95.25% stake in Biocon Biologics.

Oil prices higher in Asian deals Oil prices rose on Friday, recovering from the previous session's three-week lows hit by a record decline in US growth as the coronavirus ravaged the world's biggest economy and oil consumer, Reuters reported. Brent crude was up by 40 cents, or 0.9%, at $43.34 a barrel. On Thursday, Brent closed down 1.9% but had recovered much of the ground lost from the lowest level since July 10. U.S. crude gained 35 cents, or 0.9%, to $40.27 after dropping 3.3% the previous session, again recovering from lows not seen since July 10.

SBI expected to report a net profit of ₹3,375 crore for June quarter

RIL beats estimates as Q1 net profit rises 31% on one-time gain Reliance Industries (RIL), country's largest listed company by market capitalisation, on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹13,248 crore for the April-June quarter, aided by exceptional income of ₹4,966 crore. Net profit was up 31% year-on-year. Revenue from operations for the quarter came in at ₹88,253 crore. According to a Bloomberg survey of 10 brokers, net profit was seen at ₹7,119 crore while net sales were projected at ₹1 trillion, according to an estimate of 11 analysts.

SGX Nifty futures marginally higher SGX Nifty futures traded 0.38% higher at 11,126.50, indicating a flat to positive start for domestic benchmark indices. On Thursday, domestic benchmark indices erased opening gains to close lower for the second straight day, down nearly 1% each, dragged down by banks and financial stocks. The Sensex ended 335 points lower at 37,736 while the Nifty lost 101 points to settle at 11,102.

Asian equities under pressure following mixed session on Wall Street Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday as a higher yen against the dollar and mixed US stocks weighed on the market. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.2% at 22,295.05 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.40% or 6.11 points to 1,533.36. South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.3%, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index declined 1.6%. Hong Kong shares were slightly higher.