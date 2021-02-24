OPEN APP
Live data for NSE indices not updating. Retail traders complain on Twitter
Retail traders who frequent the price feed took to Twitter register the error. (HT_PRINT)

Live data for NSE indices not updating. Retail traders complain on Twitter

1 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2021, 11:33 AM IST Staff Writer

'There is an issue with live ticks for NSE indices (Nifty 50, Nifty Bank and others) across brokers,' Zerodha said.

Index price feed for NSE indices across brokers has frozen due to an unknown reason. Retail traders who frequent the price feed took to Twitter register the technical error.

"There is an issue with live ticks for NSE indices (Nifty 50, Nifty Bank and others) across brokers. We are in touch with NSE to have this fixed," Brokerage firm Zerodha said in a tweet.

Frozen Nifty 50 ticker on the Livemint website.
"NSE does all sort of Mock Trading sessions for system testing, still such things happen in real time and not during mock sessions. Face with rolling eyes. *NIFTY / BANKNIFTY spot prices frozen since 10:07*," one user pointed out.

