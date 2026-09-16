LIVE: US Fed Reserve FOMC Meeting Rate Decision Outcome Today: Time, schedule, LIVE streaming, Kevin Warsh announcement

US Fed meeting Live updates: The two-day US Fed meeting concludes today, and anticipation is high that the US Central Bank will raise interest rates for the first time in three years. The 12-member committee will announce its decision at 18:00 GMT or 11:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).
As mentioned above, the US Fed meeting started on 15 September 2026 and will conclude on 16 September 2026. The 12-member committee will announce its decision on the interest rate at 11:30 PM (IST). So, Indians may tune in to US Fed chair Kevin Warsh's speech, expected to begin around 11:30.
The US Central Bank has held US Fed rates steady since January 2026, choosing to wait to gauge the effects of energy price shocks and to let the impact of tariffs on prices ripple through the economy. However, in the previous US Fed meeting, a quarter of the voting members called for an immediate US Fed rate hike, dissenting from the other nine voting members. Hence, the market is expecting a rate hike in the September meeting. Amid persistent inflation concerns, the market is pricing in a 25 BPS rate hike. If it happens, this would be the first US Fed rate hike since 2023, when Kevin Warsh's predecessor, Jerome Powell, led the central bank's post-pandemic hiking campaign.
According to CME's FedWatch tool quoted by AFP, the data fuelled market expectations of a rate hike at this week's meeting, with investors giving it a probability of more than 92%.
The world's largest economy has been dealing with years of higher-than-target inflation, and prices have surged in the wake of US President Donald Trump's war on Iran, his signature tariff policies and the ongoing AI boom.
On Friday, August's consumer inflation index came in at 3.4% — unchanged from the month before, but still well above the Fed's long-term 2% target.
"It is an about-face, but not a surprise. Inflation is still well above the 2% target," said Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG.
“It has spread across the economy and is becoming embedded in consumer and firm behaviour — exactly what the Fed must prevent.”
— AFP
The US Fed meeting began on Tuesday, and its outcome is expected on Wednesday. The 12-member voting committee will announce its decision at 11:30 PM IST. The market is overwhelmingly expecting a 25 BPS US Fed rate hike, as a quarter of the voting members had suggested an immediate rate hike in the previous US Fed meeting.
According to CME's FedWatch tool quoted by AFP, the data fuelled market expectations of a rate hike at this week's meeting, with investors giving it a probability of more than 92%.
If the US Fed rate hike buzz becomes a reality, then the US Central Bank would raise the US Fed interest rate for the first time since 2023, when Kevin Warsh's predecessor Jerome Powell led the central bank's post-pandemic hiking campaign.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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