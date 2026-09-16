LIVE: US Fed Reserve FOMC Meeting Rate Decision Outcome Today: Time, schedule, LIVE streaming, Kevin Warsh announcement

US Fed meeting Live updates: The two-day US Fed meeting concludes today, and anticipation is high that the US Central Bank will raise interest rates for the first time in three years. The 12-member committee will announce its decision at 18:00 GMT or 11:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

As mentioned above, the US Fed meeting started on 15 September 2026 and will conclude on 16 September 2026. The 12-member committee will announce its decision on the interest rate at 11:30 PM (IST). So, Indians may tune in to US Fed chair Kevin Warsh's speech, expected to begin around 11:30.

US Fed rate in focus

The US Central Bank has held US Fed rates steady since January 2026, choosing to wait to gauge the effects of energy price shocks and to let the impact of tariffs on prices ripple through the economy. However, in the previous US Fed meeting, a quarter of the voting members called for an immediate US Fed rate hike, dissenting from the other nine voting members. Hence, the market is expecting a rate hike in the September meeting. Amid persistent inflation concerns, the market is pricing in a 25 BPS rate hike. If it happens, this would be the first US Fed rate hike since 2023, when Kevin Warsh's predecessor, Jerome Powell, led the central bank's post-pandemic hiking campaign.

According to CME's FedWatch tool quoted by AFP, the data fuelled market expectations of a rate hike at this week's meeting, with investors giving it a probability of more than 92%.