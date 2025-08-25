Lloyds Enterprises, Repco Home, Rupa are among 7 stocks to trade ex-dividend today, 25 August 2025

Dividend Stocks 2025—Lloyds Enterprises, Repco Home, Rupa, S.P. Apparels Ltd., Kama Holdings Ltd., Tamboli Industries Ltd., and Nitin Castings are among 7 key stocks to trade ex dividend today, 25 August 2025.

These corporations, like many others, have designated August 22 as the record date for identifying and approving a list of eligible shareholders for dividend payments.

To be eligible for dividends under the T+1 settlement method, investors must have purchased stock in these companies at least one day before the record date.

Dividend payout and other details Lloyds Enterprises Ltd—The final dividend announced by LLOYDSENT stood at Re. 0.10 Paisa (10%) per equity share of face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee One only) each fully paid-up. The record date for payment, which earlier was announced as Friday, 22nd August, 2025, however, was revised by the company to 25 August 2025.

Repco Home Finance Ltd—An interim dividend of ₹2.50 for the financial year 2025-26 was announced by REPCOHOME the record date for which stands at 25 August 2025. Besides, they also saw shareholders, on 22 August 2025, approve the dividend of Rs. 4 per equity share of face value of Rs. 10 each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2025.

Rupa & Company Ltd—The Board of Directors of RUPA recommended a 300% dividend ( ₹3/- per equity share with a face value of ₹1/-) for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The "Record Date" for dividend payment has been set to Monday, August 25, 2025.

S.P. Apparels Ltd—The Board of SPAL has recommended a final dividend of Rs.2.00 per share (20%) on the face value of Rs.10/- each for the financial year ended 31.03.2025.

Tamboli Industries Ltd, or TAMBOLIIN, had declared a final dividend of Rs. 1.00 per share.

Nitin Castings Ltd—The Record Date has been set for Monday, August 25, 2025, by NITINCAST to determine members' entitlement to the Final Dividend of Rs. 3.00/- per share (on the face value of Rs. 5/- each) declared by the Company's Board of Directors for fiscal year 2024-25.

Kama Holdings Ltd (KAMAHOLD) had declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. - 18.25 per share.