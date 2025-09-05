Lloyds Enterprises rights issue date extended. Price, issue size, other details

Lloyds Enterprises has announced the extension of its ongoing rights issue with a revised closing date. Lloyds Enterprises share price traded gained as much as 5.44% to ₹74.40 apiece on BSE on Friday.

Lloyds Enterprises rights issue opened on August 25, and was scheduled to close on September 8, Monday. However, Lloyds Enterprises rights issue closing date has now been revised to September 9, Tuesday, due to the holiday for Id-E-Milad.

“We bring to your kind notice that the Right Issue Period for the captioned Rights Issue Offer which was scheduled from August 25, 2025 till September 08, 2025, has now been extended till September 09, 2025 on account of holiday falling on September 08, 2025 for Id-E-Milad, which was earlier scheduled on September 05, 2025,” the company said in a regulatory filing on August 4.

Thus the window for Lloyds Enterprises share rights issue will now remain open till September 09, 2025, it added.

The Board of Directors of Lloyds Enterprises had earlier approved a Rights Issue of equity shares to raise approximately ₹992.26 crore, marking a strategic step toward unlocking value in its high growth real estate subsidiary (60% stake), Lloyds Realty Developers Limited (LRDL). The issue comprises 25.44 crore equity shares on a partly paid basis.

“Lloyds Enterprises, as the investment holding platform of the Lloyds Group, continues to act as a catalyst for scalable, capital-efficient growth. The current fundraising is primarily aimed at reinforcing its leadership in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) real estate market by channelling proceeds into LRDL through structured subscription to Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs),” the company had said.

Here are the key details of Lloyds Enterprises Rights Issue:

Lloyds Enterprises Rights Issue Details The Rights Equity Shares are priced at ₹39 each, with ₹19.5 payable on application and the remaining ₹19.5 to be paid in one or more subsequent calls on or before March 31st, 2027.

Lloyds Enterprises Rights Issue Opening Date: August 25, 2025

Lloyds Enterprises Rights Issue Closing Date: September 09, 2025

Lloyds Enterprises Rights Issue Record Date: August 14, 2025 – for determining the eligibility of shareholders entitled to receive Rights Entitlements.

Lloyds Enterprises Rights Entitlement Ratio (1:5): 1 rights equity shares for every 5 fully paid-up equity shares held by eligible equity shareholders as on the Record Date.

The net proceeds from the Rights Issue will be used to subscribe to NCDs of LRDL, which will utilise the funds for real estate development, land acquisition, debt repayment, and strategic investments through its subsidiaries and affiliates, the company said.

“While the Rights Issue proceeds are not earmarked for all of these projects, they reflect the long-term monetisation potential of the platform,” the company added.

At 2:50 PM, Lloyds Enterprises share price was trading 4.88% higher at ₹74.00 apiece on the BSE.