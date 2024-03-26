Lloyds Enterprises: Up 2337%, this penny stock turned ₹1 lakh into ₹24 lakh in 4 years
Penny stock Lloyds Enterprises has posted multibagger returns in the last 4 years, rising from ₹1.19 in March 2020 to around ₹28.8 currently. This implies a return of almost 2337%.
