Load up with financial stocks to benefit from economic recovery: Analysts

Indian stocks markets scaled new highs today with Sensex closing above the 52,000 mark for the first time. Financials led the rally today with Nifty Bank index surging over 3% to close a new high of 37,306. Upbeat corporate earnings raised hopes of a faster economic recovery while buoyant global markets also aided risk sentiment.

Among financials, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, SBI, IndusInd Bank and ICICI Bank surged between 3% and 6%.

Nifty Bank index has surged nearly 20% year to date as investors are betting that financials will benefit from a faster economic recovery.

"Nifty Bank has witnessed a fresh breakout in today’s session hints overall structure is still buying on the dip. We may see more upside in the near term if the index holds 37000, which is immediate & strong support on the downside, " said Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

On the economic front, data on Friday showed India's retail inflation stayed within the central bank's target range for the second consecutive month in January.

"The market rally has been very strong and India has multiple triggers which includes contained covid infections, blockbuster budget and economic revival. With this scenario as a backdrop, a higher beta portfolio will do well. BFSI should be the top sector in the portfolio, followed by discretionary, cyclicals and some allocation to industries," said Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Investment Officer, Axis Securities.

"Also digital is an evergreen theme and a significant allocation to the IT sector should be maintained. Overall, the market will continue to do well over the medium. Risks are now more global than local"

The Nifty Bank Index is up sharply this year, compensating for the relatively poor performance in 2020.

"The important takeaway from this and other important data pertaining to credit growth, IIP, electricity consumption, eway bills, GST collections and sales of commodities like cement and autos is that the growth recovery is gaining momentum," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Portfolios with an orientation towards financial services, discretionary consumption and industrials to benefit significantly in the medium term, says Nirav Karkera, Head of Research of wealth management platform Fisdom.

"With strong global health recovery, pro-growth public policies, systemic liquidity abundance, corporate earnings recovery and improving economic metrics, we seem to be entering a whole new cycle of wealth creation. Considering the strong positive undercurrent, we expect portfolios with an orientation towards financial services, discretionary consumption and industrials to benefit significantly in the medium term. At this juncture, risk events can be expected to emanate from outside of the country as most Indian macro-economic metrics are supporting a strong growth resurgence," he said.

