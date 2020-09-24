Loaded investors and niche firms keep  IPOs shining

Listing pop is the percentage gain that the stock witnesses on the day of listing as compared to the price at which the share was allotted in the IPO. This is the money the company leaves on the table for IPO investors, most of whom tend to encash their investment on the listing day. IPOs are priced in such a way so that they go up by 15%-30% on the first day of trading. The lower the pricing, the better the prospect of a listing pop.