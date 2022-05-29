Location curbs back for brokers, dealers

Not all employees are, however, happy with the change. “There is resistance from employees who are questioning policies of return to work. Their point is, if no questions were raised in the last two years, then why are regulators not trusting now? At the same time, Sebi will have to check into the sensitivity of data across several layers. Regulated entities and regulatory bodies are facing a similar issue like India Inc. where resignations are happening because they don’t want to work from office," Nirmala Menon, founder, Interweave Consultancy, which works on work-life issues, said.

