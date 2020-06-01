As trading terminals have moved from dealing rooms to homes, brokers are completing transactions from their homes for the first time in over a century. This has forced traders to rework entire protocols, starting from working hours to workspaces, security protocols to investor outreach, and storing information to meeting compliance requirements.

“My entire work schedule has gone through a sea change," a trader working for a leading brokerage house said on condition of anonymity. His typical work day now begins at 8.30am, an hour later, now that the commute to exchanges in south Mumbai has been eliminated. “Me, my wife and my son all have taken separate rooms to work through the day. My son has his online classes; my wife, who is a chartered accountant, works in a separate room. My work space is highly insulated as the trades are happening real time and I cannot afford to be distracted. Having said that, the volume of transactions is much less than in pre-lockdown days. My typical work day now ends at 6pm, only after trade data is reconciled," he said.

According to ICICI Securities, over 95% of its transactions on the Icici direct platform is initiated by customers themselves and are digitally concluded. The entire on-boarding process has become digital.

“Some relationship managers have been enabled to operate terminals from home," said Ashish Rathi, head-operations, risk and compliance, HDFC Securities.

This transition should have been seamless because modern securities trading should be completely electronic, without the need for people or things moving around. But regulatory diktats of keeping all trading terminals in one geographic location and age-old work practices slowed down the broking industry’s movement along the digital evolutionary curve.

But, the lockdown forced brokers to shed their hesitancy and look for new-age, tech-based solutions. For instance, investor call tapes have now been replaced by reserving space and recording them in the cloud. Almost all conferencing software packages—such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams—come with added feature of call recording. Compliances for about 40% of brokerage firms are being remotely monitored.

Brokers working from home now require a two-way authentication system, with built-in anti-hacking software, for logging into office systems.

“All functions related to trading, reaching out to investors, regulatory compliances are happening from home. All our staff is at home. All the investor calls are being recorded in the cloud, easily accessible and secure," said Deven Choksey, managing director of KRChoksey Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd.

It was easier for foreign brokerages to work remotely due to access to better digital solutions. “We have for years been coordinating with several jurisdictions with varied challenges. For Mauritius it is cyclones, for Japan, earthquakes, so our working culture always equipped to work from home," said Khushboo Chopra, head of business development-India at SANNE, a global provider of alternative assets.

