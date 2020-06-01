Lockdown alters traders’ schedules

“My entire work schedule has gone through a sea change," a trader working for a leading brokerage house said on condition of anonymity. His typical work day now begins at 8.30am, an hour later, now that the commute to exchanges in south Mumbai has been eliminated. “Me, my wife and my son all have taken separate rooms to work through the day. My son has his online classes; my wife, who is a chartered accountant, works in a separate room. My work space is highly insulated as the trades are happening real time and I cannot afford to be distracted. Having said that, the volume of transactions is much less than in pre-lockdown days. My typical work day now ends at 6pm, only after trade data is reconciled," he said.