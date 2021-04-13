Lockdown worries send equities, rupee spiralling  on  Black  Monday

“FII sentiment for the near term will be muted as the markets are still trading above their five-year average; however, the discount has narrowed as the Nifty is down almost 7-8% from its highs. Near-term there will be weakness; however, Q4 earnings, along with management commentary, which we expect to be positive, should support downside until we see some easing in the rate of increase in covid cases," said Amit Shah, head of India equity research at BNP Paribas.