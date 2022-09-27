Locked at upper circuit, multibagger penny stock announces stock split

With a market valuation of Rs. 60.35 crores, Greencrest Financial Services Ltd. is a small-cap firm that provides financial services. The company, one of the non-deposit-taking NBFCs registered with the RBI, engages in NBFC operations and also invests its surplus fund in shares and securities. The company is listed on BSE Limited (BSE) and Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited (CSE). For the purpose of Sub-Division in Face Value of Equity Shares, the Board of Directors of the company has announced the record date in order to determine the eligibility of the shareholders for the purpose of the same.

