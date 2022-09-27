Locked at upper circuit, multibagger penny stock announces stock split

Locked at upper circuit, multibagger penny stock announces stock split2 min read . 04:23 PM IST
- With a market valuation of Rs. 60.35 crores, Greencrest Financial Services Ltd. is a small-cap firm that provides financial services
With a market valuation of Rs. 60.35 crores, Greencrest Financial Services Ltd. is a small-cap firm that provides financial services. The company, one of the non-deposit-taking NBFCs registered with the RBI, engages in NBFC operations and also invests its surplus fund in shares and securities. The company is listed on BSE Limited (BSE) and Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited (CSE). For the purpose of Sub-Division in Face Value of Equity Shares, the Board of Directors of the company has announced the record date in order to determine the eligibility of the shareholders for the purpose of the same.
With a market valuation of Rs. 60.35 crores, Greencrest Financial Services Ltd. is a small-cap firm that provides financial services. The company, one of the non-deposit-taking NBFCs registered with the RBI, engages in NBFC operations and also invests its surplus fund in shares and securities. The company is listed on BSE Limited (BSE) and Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited (CSE). For the purpose of Sub-Division in Face Value of Equity Shares, the Board of Directors of the company has announced the record date in order to determine the eligibility of the shareholders for the purpose of the same.
Today, the Board of Directors said in a regulatory filing that “With reference to the above captioned matter, this is to inform you that the Company has fixed 12th October 2022 as record date for the purpose of Sub-division of Face Value of Equity Shares. The details of the same are as under:-
Today, the Board of Directors said in a regulatory filing that “With reference to the above captioned matter, this is to inform you that the Company has fixed 12th October 2022 as record date for the purpose of Sub-division of Face Value of Equity Shares. The details of the same are as under:-
Scrip Code of the Company: BSE – 531737, CSE – 23195
Scrip Code of the Company: BSE – 531737, CSE – 23195
ISIN Code: INE414C01037
ISIN Code: INE414C01037
Details of Record Date: 12th October 2022
Details of Record Date: 12th October 2022
Purpose: Sub-division in Face Value of Equity Shares from ₹10/- to ₹1/-."
Purpose: Sub-division in Face Value of Equity Shares from ₹10/- to ₹1/-."
Today's closing price for Greencrest Financial Services Ltd shares on the BSE was ₹16.51 a piece, up 1.98% from the previous close of ₹16.19. Compared to the 20-Day average volume of 59,919 shares, the stock recorded a total trade volume of 7,032 shares today. Since August 8th 2022, the stock has been touching continuous upper circuits. The stock's multibagger return over the past nine years has been 127.41%, but its five-year loss has been 97.49%. The stock price soared from ₹4.98 on September 28, 2021, to the market price as of today, representing a multibagger return of 231.53% and an approximate CAGR of 300.00% over the past year.
Today's closing price for Greencrest Financial Services Ltd shares on the BSE was ₹16.51 a piece, up 1.98% from the previous close of ₹16.19. Compared to the 20-Day average volume of 59,919 shares, the stock recorded a total trade volume of 7,032 shares today. Since August 8th 2022, the stock has been touching continuous upper circuits. The stock's multibagger return over the past nine years has been 127.41%, but its five-year loss has been 97.49%. The stock price soared from ₹4.98 on September 28, 2021, to the market price as of today, representing a multibagger return of 231.53% and an approximate CAGR of 300.00% over the past year.
The stock price has gone up from ₹6.92 on the third day of January 2022 to the current market price, representing a multibagger return of 138.58%. The stock price climbed from ₹6.35 on March 28th to the current market price during the course of the last six months, representing a multibagger return of 160.00%. The stock has appreciated 45.21% over the past month and 7.35% over the past five trading sessions. The stock has appreciated 48% during the past 21 days, outperforming the benchmark Sensex. For the quarter that ended June 2022, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 1.25% and a public shareholding of 98.75%.
The stock price has gone up from ₹6.92 on the third day of January 2022 to the current market price, representing a multibagger return of 138.58%. The stock price climbed from ₹6.35 on March 28th to the current market price during the course of the last six months, representing a multibagger return of 160.00%. The stock has appreciated 45.21% over the past month and 7.35% over the past five trading sessions. The stock has appreciated 48% during the past 21 days, outperforming the benchmark Sensex. For the quarter that ended June 2022, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 1.25% and a public shareholding of 98.75%.