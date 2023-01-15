Locked in 20% upper circuit, CDGS company declared over 13% jump in PAT

The stock price rose from ₹47.15 on April 8, 2020 to the current market price during the past three years, resulting in a multibagger return of 12,011.56%. As a result, an investment of ₹1 lakh made in the stock three years ago would now be worth ₹1.21 Cr. However, in the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 49.26% and on a YTD basis, it has gained 41.53% so far in 2023. It has appreciated 33.29% over the past month and 40.97% during the last five trading sessions.