Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Locked in 20% upper circuit, CDGS company declared over 13% jump in PAT

Locked in 20% upper circuit, CDGS company declared over 13% jump in PAT

2 min read . 03:46 PM ISTVipul Das
On Friday, the shares of National Standard (India) closed on the BSE at a 20% upper circuit limit of 5710.60 apiece level compared to the previous close of 4758.85.

  • With a market valuation of 11,421.20 Cr, National Standard (India) Ltd. is a mid-size company that operates in the consumer discretionary goods and services (CDGS) industry.

With a market valuation of 11,421.20 Cr, National Standard (India) Ltd. is a mid-size company that operates in the consumer discretionary goods and services (CDGS) industry. The company currently works in the real estate development industry. In the quarter that ended in December 2022, National Standard India's net profit or PAT increased 13.29% YoY to 3.24 crore from 2.86 crore reported in the year-ago quarter. On a YoY basis, National Standard (India) reported a huge jump in revenue from operations of 19233.33% from 0.03 crore reported in Q3FY22 to 5.80 crore in Q3FY23. The company reported an EPS of 1.62 compared to 1.43 reported in the same quarter last year.

With a market valuation of 11,421.20 Cr, National Standard (India) Ltd. is a mid-size company that operates in the consumer discretionary goods and services (CDGS) industry. The company currently works in the real estate development industry. In the quarter that ended in December 2022, National Standard India's net profit or PAT increased 13.29% YoY to 3.24 crore from 2.86 crore reported in the year-ago quarter. On a YoY basis, National Standard (India) reported a huge jump in revenue from operations of 19233.33% from 0.03 crore reported in Q3FY22 to 5.80 crore in Q3FY23. The company reported an EPS of 1.62 compared to 1.43 reported in the same quarter last year.

On Friday, the shares of National Standard (India) closed on the BSE at a 20% upper circuit limit of 5710.60 apiece level compared to the previous close of 4758.85. The stock recorded a total volume of 2,030 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 111 shares. The stock achieved an intraday high of 5710.60 and an intraday low of 4520.00 during its last trading session, which opened at a price of 4770.00. 

On Friday, the shares of National Standard (India) closed on the BSE at a 20% upper circuit limit of 5710.60 apiece level compared to the previous close of 4758.85. The stock recorded a total volume of 2,030 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 111 shares. The stock achieved an intraday high of 5710.60 and an intraday low of 4520.00 during its last trading session, which opened at a price of 4770.00. 

The stock price has risen from 21.90 on January 23, 2018, to the current market price, marking an all-time high of 25,975.80%, during the past five years. Therefore, a 1 lakh investment placed in the company five years ago would today be worth 2.60 Cr. 

The stock price has risen from 21.90 on January 23, 2018, to the current market price, marking an all-time high of 25,975.80%, during the past five years. Therefore, a 1 lakh investment placed in the company five years ago would today be worth 2.60 Cr. 

The stock price rose from 47.15 on April 8, 2020 to the current market price during the past three years, resulting in a multibagger return of 12,011.56%. As a result, an investment of 1 lakh made in the stock three years ago would now be worth 1.21 Cr. However, in the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 49.26% and on a YTD basis, it has gained 41.53% so far in 2023. It has appreciated 33.29% over the past month and 40.97% during the last five trading sessions.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

The stock price rose from 47.15 on April 8, 2020 to the current market price during the past three years, resulting in a multibagger return of 12,011.56%. As a result, an investment of 1 lakh made in the stock three years ago would now be worth 1.21 Cr. However, in the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 49.26% and on a YTD basis, it has gained 41.53% so far in 2023. It has appreciated 33.29% over the past month and 40.97% during the last five trading sessions.

The stock had touched a 52-week-high of 13,780.00 on (13/01/2022) and a 52-week-low of 3,711.05 on (23/12/2022), indicating that at the current market price, the stock is trading 58.55% below the 1 year high and 53.88% above the 1 year low. For the quarter ended December 2022 or Q3FY23, the company posted a promoter shareholding of 73.94% and a public stake of 26.06%. At Friday's closing price, the stock was seen trading above 5 days, 10 days, 20 days, 50 days, 100 days and 200 days SMA.

The stock had touched a 52-week-high of 13,780.00 on (13/01/2022) and a 52-week-low of 3,711.05 on (23/12/2022), indicating that at the current market price, the stock is trading 58.55% below the 1 year high and 53.88% above the 1 year low. For the quarter ended December 2022 or Q3FY23, the company posted a promoter shareholding of 73.94% and a public stake of 26.06%. At Friday's closing price, the stock was seen trading above 5 days, 10 days, 20 days, 50 days, 100 days and 200 days SMA.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vipul Das

Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP