Locked in 20% upper circuit, CDGS company declared over 13% jump in PAT

With a market valuation of ₹11,421.20 Cr, National Standard (India) Ltd. is a mid-size company that operates in the consumer discretionary goods and services (CDGS) industry. The company currently works in the real estate development industry. In the quarter that ended in December 2022, National Standard India's net profit or PAT increased 13.29% YoY to ₹3.24 crore from ₹2.86 crore reported in the year-ago quarter. On a YoY basis, National Standard (India) reported a huge jump in revenue from operations of 19233.33% from ₹0.03 crore reported in Q3FY22 to ₹5.80 crore in Q3FY23. The company reported an EPS of ₹1.62 compared to ₹1.43 reported in the same quarter last year.
On Friday, the shares of National Standard (India) closed on the BSE at a 20% upper circuit limit of ₹5710.60 apiece level compared to the previous close of ₹4758.85. The stock recorded a total volume of 2,030 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 111 shares. The stock achieved an intraday high of ₹5710.60 and an intraday low of ₹4520.00 during its last trading session, which opened at a price of ₹4770.00.
The stock price has risen from ₹21.90 on January 23, 2018, to the current market price, marking an all-time high of 25,975.80%, during the past five years. Therefore, a ₹1 lakh investment placed in the company five years ago would today be worth ₹2.60 Cr.
The stock price rose from ₹47.15 on April 8, 2020 to the current market price during the past three years, resulting in a multibagger return of 12,011.56%. As a result, an investment of ₹1 lakh made in the stock three years ago would now be worth ₹1.21 Cr. However, in the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 49.26% and on a YTD basis, it has gained 41.53% so far in 2023. It has appreciated 33.29% over the past month and 40.97% during the last five trading sessions.
The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹13,780.00 on (13/01/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹3,711.05 on (23/12/2022), indicating that at the current market price, the stock is trading 58.55% below the 1 year high and 53.88% above the 1 year low. For the quarter ended December 2022 or Q3FY23, the company posted a promoter shareholding of 73.94% and a public stake of 26.06%. At Friday's closing price, the stock was seen trading above 5 days, 10 days, 20 days, 50 days, 100 days and 200 days SMA.
