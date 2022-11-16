Locked in 5% upper circuit limit, penny stock sets record date 3:4 bonus shares

Locked in 5% upper circuit limit, penny stock sets record date 3:4 bonus shares2 min read . 07:39 PM IST
- With a market valuation of ₹4.70 Cr, Janus Corporation Ltd. is a small cap company that operates in the diversified industry.
With a market valuation of ₹4.70 Cr, Janus Corporation Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in a diversified industry. It works in construction works, and also trades a variety of building-related materials, including cement, iron, steel, aluminium, etc. The company announced the record date for the 3:4 bonus shares.
With a market valuation of ₹4.70 Cr, Janus Corporation Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in a diversified industry. It works in construction works, and also trades a variety of building-related materials, including cement, iron, steel, aluminium, etc. The company announced the record date for the 3:4 bonus shares.
The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “With reference to the Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulation, 2015 we would like to inform you that the company has fixed Monday, 28" November, 2022 as the “Record Date" for ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for the purpose of :- 1. For issue of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company in the ratio of 4 (Four) new equity share for every 3 (Three) existing equity shares held by the shareholders (3:4) (Four bonus equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up- for every Three existing equity shares of Rs. 10/- each Fully paid up."
The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “With reference to the Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulation, 2015 we would like to inform you that the company has fixed Monday, 28" November, 2022 as the “Record Date" for ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for the purpose of :- 1. For issue of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company in the ratio of 4 (Four) new equity share for every 3 (Three) existing equity shares held by the shareholders (3:4) (Four bonus equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up- for every Three existing equity shares of Rs. 10/- each Fully paid up."
The shares of Janus Corporation Ltd closed today at a 5% upper circuit limit of ₹8.19 apiece, compared to the previous close of ₹7.80. The stock recorded a total volume of 19,500 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 33,225 shares. The stock has dropped 82.48% over the past five years and 83.85% over the past three years. The stock has declined 86.19% in the past year, and on a year-to-date basis, it has lost 71.61% so far in 2022.
The shares of Janus Corporation Ltd closed today at a 5% upper circuit limit of ₹8.19 apiece, compared to the previous close of ₹7.80. The stock recorded a total volume of 19,500 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 33,225 shares. The stock has dropped 82.48% over the past five years and 83.85% over the past three years. The stock has declined 86.19% in the past year, and on a year-to-date basis, it has lost 71.61% so far in 2022.
For the quarter ended September or Q2FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 43.56% and a public stake of 56.45%. The company is almost debt-free and currently, the shares are trading at 0.33 times their book value. In its last trading session the stock was seen trading above 5 days, 10 days, 20 days, 50 days and 100 days SMA but below the 200 days Simple Moving Average (SMA). The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹59.30 on (06/12/2021) and a 52-week-low of ₹5.99 on (05/08/2022), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 86.18% below the high and 36.72% above the low.
For the quarter ended September or Q2FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 43.56% and a public stake of 56.45%. The company is almost debt-free and currently, the shares are trading at 0.33 times their book value. In its last trading session the stock was seen trading above 5 days, 10 days, 20 days, 50 days and 100 days SMA but below the 200 days Simple Moving Average (SMA). The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹59.30 on (06/12/2021) and a 52-week-low of ₹5.99 on (05/08/2022), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 86.18% below the high and 36.72% above the low.